This is how luxe designer Ambika Gupta styled Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's wedding

Take a peek at how she derived inspiration from the couple's love story to make their special day as beautiful as a dream



Luxe designer Ambika Gupta of The A-Cube Project is in the news for designing the dream wedding of celebrity couple Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani. Here are some behind the scene details to show just how she pulled off such magnificence.

The Haldi: The theme for the Haldi was, 'Amaltas.' Inspired by the golden shower tree - Amaltas, evocative of lazy Indian summers and symbolic of prosperity and good luck, Aadhi and Nikki’s Haldi invoked elements of nostalgia with an abundance of florals in hues of yellow and orange. The decor also included sunflowers - the bride's favourite flower. Under a canopy of lush greenery, they celebrated the start of their wedding festivities with the 'Mangal Snanam' ritual, in the presence of their closest family and friends. Ambika shares, "There was also a beautiful water body, with orange flowers and the decor was contemporary South-Indian as instead of traditional flowers like marigolds, we brought the most exquisite flowers from India and Holland."

The Mehendi: The theme of the Mehendi was 'Bling it in Bali' and was inspired by one of Aadhi’s favourite vacation destinations - Bali, and Nikki’s love for all things bling. Their mehendi sundowner was the perfect culmination of both their personalities coming together to create an eclectic setting for their celebrations. Bringing in elements of jute, cane, wood and pampas, the decor was rustic and breezy in its look and feel. Ambika created a tropical, beachy paradise in the couple's garden with lots of verdure. She says, "Bali was where the couple went for their first holiday together after falling in love so we recreated those beautiful memories. Guests had a fun time scribbling their wishes for the couple on the pebbles and we also created a space for the bride to sit which looked like a Bali Hut.”



The dream wedding: The theme for the reception and the wedding was, 'White Blossom' and was inspired by the idea of creating a dreamy and whimsical setting for Aadhi and Nikki's special day.The ambience invoked an auspicious serenity in hues of white and gold, keeping with the couple's wishes. Ambika explains, "The white blossom represents infinite prosperity and peace while the overflowing floral valley symbolises an infinite blossoming of love and good luck. We also created a majestic mandap with elements of gold and a water body with floating candles and diyas. A mirrored structure with acrylic birds flying out added to the dream-like beauty." Using handcrafted Shola (paper) flowers from Kolkata, not only generated employment for artisans but also added an ornamental and yet environmentally sustainable touch to the decor. Shola is the pith of weeds that grow in the mangrove areas of Bengal, Orissa and Assam and is a perfect organic replacement for thermocol. In a contemporary wedding decor, it adds just the right touch of timeless beauty.

