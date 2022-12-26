How to do Viparita Karani and its benefits for stress and ageing

Legs-up-the-Wall Pose is frequently referred to as Viparita Karani, however the word Viparita really means "inverted," and Karani means "in motion." That can be taken to suggest that the pose reverses the regular bodily movements that occur when we sit and stand. The acts in your body can be reversed for a variety of reasons. Here are a couple. Lymph and other fluids that might cause swollen ankles, fatigued knees, and congested pelvic organs flow into the lower belly while your legs are up the wall and your pelvis is elevated on a folded blanket; this revitalises the legs and the reproductive area. At any stage of the reproductive life cycle, this is healthy.

Formation of the posture

Lie on the ground and face a wall. While lying on your side, bring your head and shoulders to the ground. Once you're on your back, stretch your legs up the wall so that they are hip-width apart or at a comfortable distance.

In order to avoid having your tailbone touch the wall, adjust your posture.

Lie down and find a comfortable posture with your arms by your sides, palms facing upward. Legs relaxed on the wall. Let go of all effort. Sensibly stretch your spine. Spend at least 10 minutes in the position and with your breathing.

Kneel down and roll to one side to exit the position. Stay here for a few breaths and then gently raise your arms with strength.

Your blood pressure is affected.

Most of us are always on the go as we go about our daily lives. We are unaware of the pressure rising in our lower bodies when we are continually moving about while walking. With or without a wall support, we can practise this stance of holding the legs up and immediately experience its advantages. Your lower body and feet will feel less fatigued and drained when you lie down with your legs raised at a 90-degree angle. This increases blood circulation. You may feel instantly refreshed after doing this, and you might even do it while working during the day. When you're feeling particularly worn out, just lie down in this pose.

To relieve stress and depression

The inability to stop and remain still is one of the main causes of stress. Viparita Karani can serve as an immediate and powerful stress reliever for persons who are under stress. The moment you lie on your back with your legs raised, your body and mind become incredibly quiet and relaxed. It aids in pausing so that you may take a break and let your thoughts unwind.

Viparita Karani enhances general well-being

You can also practise this yoga stance to enhance your general wellbeing. Yoga poses for the upper body include Hastha Uthanasana, Samakonasana, and other variations, whereas Padottanasana is a stance for the lower body. Early in the morning is the best time to practise this pose, and it is best to do so without eating first. You can also do this in the evening, but you must wait at least two hours between eating and doing this stance.