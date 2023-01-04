Train ticket booking just got easier and paperless! Indian Railways announced that passengers can book unreserved train tickets by just scanning a QR code in the UTS App. Unreserved tickets can be booked using the UTS app by scanning a QR code.The passenger who is in hurry or makes a last-minute decision to travel can just reach the station, Scan the QR code displayed at various places at the station. This facility is presently available at 1600 stations.

These QR codes will soon be made available in all railway stations and are operational in several major railway stations across the country. The UTS- Unreserved Ticketing System was launched by the Centre for Railway Information System.

To enhance convenience for passengers, Indian Railways has relaxed the distance restriction for the purchase of unreserved tickets through the UTS on Mobile App for all Zonal Railways.( For 20 kms for non-sub-urban and 5 kms in case of suburban trains)

The UTS App can be downloaded both on Android and Apple users.

Usually, unreserved tickets were sold at the booking counters of Railway Stations. With a view to reducing the waiting time of passengers at booking counters, Railway ticketing agents and automated ticket vending machines were introduced as additional points of sale at bigger stations. However, the physical presence of the customer was required at all these three points of sale. But now with the UTS App, one can reserve tickets without having to the Railway Stations.

For booking tickets via QR code, passengers will have to install the Railway UTS App. After scanning the QR code under the Menu option, passengers will have to enter the details and select their destination to proceed to payment.

Payment may be made through railway wallet, UPI, debit or credit card or net banking. Platform ticket and renewal of season ticket, too, is possible through the QR code system.

Steps to Download and Book Train Tickets on the UTS APP

Step 1: Download and install the Indian Railways' UTS app, which can be used to book unreserved train seats.

Step 2: A QR Booking option will be available under the Book Ticket Menu.

Step 3: Go to the train station where the QR code is located and scan it using the UTS App.

Step 4: Choose the destination where you want to travel to and additional other fields.

Step 5: Make the payment to immediately generate the train ticket.

Step 6: Once a ticket is booked, the passenger will receive an SMS with the QR Code's URL.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: You can do UTS ticket booking for Express/Mail/Passenger, and Superfast trains.

With the unreserved ticket booking app, passengers have to board the train 3 hours after booking.

To book platform tickets, you need to be within 2 km of the station or 15 meters from the railway track.

If a passenger selects Book & Print. That person is not allowed to travel with a paperless ticket.

You cannot book a UTS ticket on the station premises or on the train.

You have to book tickets for the day on which you plan to travel/

(Inputs Indian Railways)

Also Read: Indian Railways Rules Changed: No More RAC Tickets In Garib Rath Express Trains