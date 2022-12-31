How 2022 Panned Out for  Entertainment, Beauty and Pet Industry 

2022 year was a major comeback and hope for all sectors after the Corona lull. In the entertainment industry artists were back with a back with a bang. Sakshi Post spoke to celebrities from the entertainment and beauty industry and this is what they had to say about how 2022 panned out for them.

Thomson Andrews: an Indian Contemporary Pop, RnB, Soul Singer, Entertainer, and Television host.

“2022 has been splendid with so many positive milestones in my career and my personal life; from having sung on Iconic Bollywood Films like Brahmastra, 83 to name a few, Iconic Hollywood films like Matilda, Scrooge and web series like Fraggle Rock and Michelle Obama's Web series Waffles and Mochi; to my personal life where my wife and I have been blessed and become proud parents to a beautiful Baby Girl, accompanied with several more personal life wins. 2022 has been fantastic in every way, thanks to God; it's helped my upcoming 2023 to be a positive, prosperous, successful, innovative, adventurous, and creative year in sync with my career vision. With regards to what's in the pipeline for me in 2023; I'm working with Iconic Indian Film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a special project for Netflix, a web series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime, Disney, and Apple TV Projects, Ad work, 7 international singles launching on my Indie Record Label 'Throan Of Art Music', Live shows with my band and several business projects in the pipeline as an entrepreneur at my startup 'TOA MediaWorks LLP'. I'm looking forward to these and all the new avenues and projects I'm going to be part of in 2023 and I am super thrilled to explore more of my potential as an Artist and Entrepreneur. I have personally and professionally reached a very beautiful headspace of complete self-confidence in my abilities and strengths and how to channel these to my advantage to help me achieve my goals; also learned to embrace my shortcomings with an overall positive optimistic mindset and I continue to reinvent and enhance my talents and skills to adapt to the ever-evolving and competitive Entertainment Media Industry globally

Mamta Solanki: an Indian actress, model, and singer who is such a personality donning several hats.

The year 2022 has bought many opportunities for me. The 3 best things that happened to me in 2022 career-wise were that my film got release, later I had the opportunity to be in an Ad film starring Pankaj Tripathi, and finally launched my New wedding song across all platforms by which my career graph has reached heights. I am expecting to work more and harder in the year 2023 and achieve the impossible.

DJ Aryan

Some risks are worth taking and are the perfect opportunity to grow. 2022 has taught me just that. This year taught me to value talent and recognise my self-worth! 2022, I am blessed to have lived and learned through your days. Looking forward to releasing some bangers for my audience in 2023.

Neha Pandey: an Independent Indian pop artist/playback singer and entrepreneur based out of Dubai.

Change is the only constant and so was 2022. A strange year of big happenings for me at various levels (personal and professional). Few losses and few achievements. The 2023 foundation is laid. Looking forward to completely different feats in 2023 in my truly #GlobalDesi style.

Mohit Goel, Founder, and Director, Vedic Cosmeceuticals.

Over the past 3 years, growth in the wellness industry has been driven by increasing consumer spending power, rising disposable income levels, and growing awareness about skin care products. Covid too has been a major contributor to the dynamics of the beauty and wellness industry. With the growing trend of working from home, people have started spending more time with themselves and valuing their personal care needs. As a result, there has been a growing need for self-care and skin care, which also pushed the industry’s growth in the last two years in India. This growth trend is expected to witness consistency in 2023 as well. While there is consistent growth across all the categories, there has been a huge demand in two categories- Men’s Grooming and Intimate Care. This boom has been witnessed especially in the non-metro cities, and the quarterly uptake growth is higher than in the metro markets. People are no longer shying away from using intimate care products and this behavioral change is a huge contributing factor. Similarly, men are not also shying away from indulging in Personal Care product usage. That said, there is significant movement in the best-selling categories like skin and hair.

Paw Petisserie: It's a bakery for cats and dogs. Yashika Arora founder of Paw Petisserie.

The Year 2022 was good for us. Over the years, growth in the pet industry has been driven by increasing consumer spending power by at least 20-25%. We grew our business with existing clients and very interestingly were approached by new clients and potentials. Covid too has been a major contributor to the dynamics of the pet care industry. Pet parents have started valuing their pets. There has been a also huge demand from non-metro cities, and sometimes uptake growth is higher than in the metro markets.

Our expectations are even higher for the coming year, 2023. Thanks to our team, we are planning to reach ten times the user base in tier-2 and tier-3 cities also. We have been very successful at placing our products at key counters in markets all over India. Now we are planning for the international market also.