Holi Songs in Telugu

The Holi festival is an ancient Hindu festival with cultural rituals. It is mentioned in the Puranas, Dasakumara Charita, and by the poet Kalidasa during the 4th-century reign of Chandragupta II. It lasts for a night and a day, starting on the evening of Purnima, which falls in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which falls around the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Holi celebrates the divine love of the god Radha Krishna. The day also signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of the god Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. People celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandai.

