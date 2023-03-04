Holi the festival of colours which has moved on from the Indian subcontinent to become an international festival is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety. This is one festival which the youngsters look forward to and arrange get-togethers and splash themselves with a riot of colours during this time. Like the colours, the delicacies are also extremely unique and signify a spirit of togetherness and unity. Every state has its own dish and despite the diversity, people come together and celebrate the festival of Holi.

There are a variety of Holi Recipes from different parts of India including the standard Gujiya from the North, the Bobattu from the South, the Malpua from the East, and the Thandai from the West,

Gujiya- This sweet dish is super rich in protein considering the milk Khoya, nuts, and dry fruits filled inside the refined flour wrapper. It makes for a perfect snack for your Holi party.

Add your own twist by changing the stuffings like chocolate or coconut filling inside.

Bobbattu- which is also called Holige or Puran Pol is a delicacy made down South. Jaggery and Channa Dal is filled in a maida roll, or you can use whole wheat flour dough for a healthy option and stuff it with the sweet filling and add desiccated coconut for a rich flavor. The Bobattu can be made part of your menu for the Holi festivities.

Malpua- is another traditional delicacy and deep fried in ghee. So now that the Government of India is promoting Millets you can change the base and incorporate ragi or millet powder to make the malpua. Ditch the ghee and used refined oil and shallow fry it on a nonstick Tava for those who are conscious of calories.

Last but not least is the refreshing drink Thandai! We do not encourage the use of Bhaang, but those who are used to it please add in minimum quantities and with extreme care. Like the Gujiya this drink is loaded with some rich ingredients like dried nuts & fruits, seeds, spices, and saffron, and now who has the time for making this intricate recipe? Ditch the idea and buy a store-bought good quality Thandai mix and serve it with chilled milk and chill!

Curate your own Holi menu with dishes of your choice with a playlist of peppy songs and enjoy the festival!

Also Read: Holi Songs in Telugu