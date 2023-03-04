Holi 2023 Puja Muhuratam Time

Indian people celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandais. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 p.m. on March 7 and finishes at 6:09 p.m. on March 8. The Holi festival is an ancient Hindu festival with its cultural rituals. It is mentioned in the Puranas, Dasakumara Charita, and by the poet Kalidasa during the 4th-century reign of Chandragupta II. The celebration of Holi is also mentioned in the 7th-century Sanskrit drama Ratnavali.

It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha Krishna. The day also signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of god Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

Holi Puja Rituals:

After bath sit at Holika's place of worship, facing north or east.

People should make the idols of Prahlad and Holika using cow dung.

People should offer cow dung cakes and coconut to the idols and need to worship Narsingha on this day.

After offering, take rounds, or parikrimas, of Holika for 4 or 7 times.