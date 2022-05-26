Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa Now in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the signing of an agreement with CKR Resorts Private Limited to launch Hilton’s flagship brand in Hyderabad, with Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa. Hilton continues to expand its presence in India and currently operates 24 hotels, seven of which are Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties.

Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head of Hilton in India, said, “I am thrilled to announce the signing of Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa. We actively explore strategic opportunities to deploy our brands across the country and this signing reinforces our presence in the southern region of India. We are pleased to partner with CKR Resorts Private Limited and bring Hilton’s world-class hospitality to our guests in Hyderabad. I am confident that when the hotel opens, it will be a preferred destination for all travellers.”

Srinivas Chintala Reddy, Director, CKR Resorts Private Limited said, “We are excited to partner with Hilton - one of the leading hospitality companies in the world - to bring the international hotel experience to the state of Telangana. Hyderabad is a city which attracts international and domestic travellers because of its historical and cultural relevance, and we are confident that we will be able to offer guests world-class hospitality through this partnership.”

The resort is spread across 15 acres and is situated in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, near Genome Valley - a high-tech business hub focused on pharmaceutical research and development. With 115 rooms and 13 villas with private plunge pools, Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa will offer an exceptional guest experience. Additionally, with its expansive lush green lawns, modern architecture and design, along with its large banquet and meeting spaces, the resort will offer excellent options for guests to host corporate events, meetings, social events and weddings. The resort will be equipped with a fitness center and a spa, as well as multiple specialised dining outlets and a bar to cater to food connoisseurs.