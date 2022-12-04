HD Shourie Memorial National Award for Hyderabad Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society President Chandrakant Agarwal

Hyderabad: Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of Hyderabad-based Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has been recognized with “H D SHOURIE MEMORIAL NATIONAL AWARD”. The recognition has been awarded at “HAR GHAR RAKTADATA” National CME & Workshop on Voluntary Blood Donation Haemovigilance, Donor Vigilance which is being organized at National Institute of Biologicals (NIB, Noida), U.P. & Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India. Many eminent and distinguished doctors &renowned personalities are deliberating on issues relating to blood, blood donation, transfusions, etc during this workshop.

H D Shourie Memorial National Award has been given in recognition of the services offered by Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society(TSCS) whichhas been running a Blood Bank, Blood Transfusion Centre at Kamala Hospital & Research Centre,an advanced research lab, and diagnostic center located at Hyderabad & Khammam. Till now TSCS has given about 2,00,000 blood transfusions. In this one year, 2022 alone it is estimated to reach 25000 blood transfusions to Thalassemia & Sickle Cell patients, truly a remarkable achievement.

Shri Chandrakantji expressing his joy during the workshop said, “It is such an honour that TSCS has been awarded this national recognition. TSCS has undertaken such noble initiatives under which, Khammam center was started in March 2021, and before end of the December 2022, one more new center for serving Thalassemia patients is starting at Kurnool. TSCS hopes to continue expanding to more new centres in years to come and thus prevent & eradicate Thalassemia & Sickle Cell from Telangana & Andhra Pradesh states.”