HCG Hospitals Ahmedabad conducts first triple valve replacement surgery in India using minimally invasive technique

Ahmedabad: – In the first of its case in India, doctors at HCG Hospitals successfully conducted the complex triple valve replacement surgery using a minimally invasive technique. The specialists replaced three valves of the heart with mechanical valves of a woman patient aged 61-year suffering from severe narrowing of the mitral, aortic valve, and tricuspid valve disease of the heart. This was accomplished by Dr. Brajmohan Singh, Dr. Jay Shah and the team of doctors at HCG Hospitals.

The patient Mrs. Lalitaben Patel arrived at the hospital, presenting dyspnoea (difficult or laboured breathing) accompanied by exertion and palpitation. On examining her past history, it was observed that Lalitaben never had any heart-related issues or surgeries in the past. On conducting 2D echocardiography it suggested severe Mitral stenosis (narrowing of the mitral valve), Severe Aortic stenosis (narrowing of valve), organic tricuspid valve disease with severe Tricuspid valve regurgitation and severe pulmonary artery hypertension and ECG showed arterial fibrillation with controlled ventricular rate. Usually, patients suffering from stenosis of the heart, gradually lose weight, but Lalitaben’s case was unique as she had lost a massive amount of weight due to the condition and she only weighed 32 kgs when she arrived at the HCG Hospitals.

The surgical procedure proved complicated considering major risk factors that Lalitaben was 61 years old, and she weighed only 32 kgs. Patients with Organic Tricuspid disease of regurgitation are rare, and this led to the replacement of all the three major valves of the heart. Considering these possible risk factors and complications, Dr. Brajmohan Singh and his team decided to operate on the patient for Triple valve replacement through a minimally invasive technique. This decision was unanimously decided, considering the patients age and weight in mind. Owing to the patient’s condition, open heart surgery could have proved fatal and led to more complications and pain. On the other hand, minimally invasive surgery, can mobilize the patient at an early stage and it also minimizes post-operative morbidity, thus reducing the risk of mortality.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Brajmohan Singh, Director- Department of Cardiac Surgery, HCG Group of Hospitals Gujarat said, “For the very first time, we have replaced mechanical metal valves, replacing all the three major valves of the heart. It is a very rare scenario to witness tricuspid valve being damaged. Usually, the operation is conducted by making a large opening near the sternum to replace the valves of the heart but in Lalitaben’s case, this was not possible. Minimally invasive surgery was conducted to replace the infected valves with mechanical metal valves to avoid morbidity and this was a successful one. I would like to thank and congratulate my entire team for making this happen.”

Dr. Jay Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, HCG Hospitals Ahmedabad said “Mrs Lalitaben was initially examined for breathing issues and palpitations and was later diagnosed with multiple valve disease. She was suffering from mitral, aortic stenosis and organic tricuspid valve disease. Post optimal medical management and considering the patient’s age and low body weight she was referred to Dr. Brajmohan for surgical interventions. Post her MICAS with Triple valve replacement surgery she recovered well with good prosthetic valve function and is now under close follow up”.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Birsingh Chaudhari, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Hospitals Ahmedabad said, “HCG has constantly been at the forefront of providing the latest and best treatment outcomes for the patients. I would like to congratulate the entire team involved for accomplishing this complex Surgery. My special regards are to our team of cardiologists, who have played a pivotal role in the success of this surgery, post the procedure cardiologists also continuously monitored the condition of the heart, through various high-end machines. The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, and HCG is transforming to adapt and implement the latest equipment and inventive surgical procedures to suit the required needs. We have outlined our clinical expertise by performing this first-of-its-kind surgery in India.”

Thanking the doctors, the patient said, “This condition created a lot of health issues and I had lost all hopes. Dr. Brajmohan Singh, Dr. Jay Shah and the team of doctors at HCG renewed my faith through this surgery. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors of HCG Hospitals for reviving me back from the brink of this illness.”