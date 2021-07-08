Have You Tried Rice-based Hair Products?

Aegte, Premium Skin, Hair and Makeup Brand has launched GROWLONG Hair Series including Oil, Shampoo, and Conditioner. The range is made of Fermented Rice Water and targets Hair Growth, Volume and controls hair fall.

Aegte GROWLONG Hair Series is made of such ingredients which helps in inches hair growth and volume within 15 days of regular use. The study has shown, Rice bran and its component contain linoleic acid and gamma-oryzanol which are effective for the formation of hair follicles and thus promotes volume and hair growth.

The range is power-packed with a few more beneficial ingredients like Banana Peel, Rosemary, and Flaxseeds which control hair fall and repairs dull and damaged hair.

“We always source ingredients which are result-oriented and Rice extracts is the secret of East Asian countries for super long and healthy hair and study says the components found in Rice bran extracts help stimulate hair growth and thus we decided to launch Rice Hair Series for super long and healthy hair.” Said Rupali Sharma; Founder, Aegte