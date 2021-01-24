Hand Sanitisers Affect Children's Eyes Severely In Some Cases: Study

What is that one thing which we are using these days to keep ourselves protected from COVID-19? Most of you would say, mask and sanitizer. Yes! Sanitizer has become a part of our lives and one could see it every where.

According to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Ophthamology on January 21st, researchers discovered that hand sanitisers have caused serious eye injuries to children.

According to data from the French Poison Control Centre recorded between April 1 and August 24, 2020, researchers noticed many cases of children damaging their eyes due to exposure to toxic chemicals in the sanitiser.

The study says that, "In 2019, hand sanitiser accounted for just 1.3 per cent of all chemical eye exposure incidents in the pediatric database. By the end of 2020, that number was up to 9.9 per cent. Just one toddler in France required hospitalisation for sanitizer in his eyes in 2019. In 2020, 16 children were hospitalized for such chemical exposure."

A paper published in the World Journal of Current Medical and Pharmaceutical Science has previously reported that overuse of hand sanitisers can be detrimental to health.

It further states, "As microbial flora also play an important role in human health, sanitiser overuse creates an imbalance between the good and bad bacteria in the digestive system, which leads to inflammatory bowel diseases, obesity, autism, etc."

