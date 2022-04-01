Gudi Padwa / Ugadi special recipes by Tata Play Cooking

Puran Poli

By Chef Nisha Madhulika

2 cups refined flour

 4-5 tbsp ghee

 1 pinch salt

 ½ cup chana dal

 Soaked 1/3 cup jaggery

 Broken 1/3 cup sugar

 ½ tbsp cardamom powder

Method:

 Take the refined flour in a big mixing bowl and add 2 tablespoons of ghee in it with a

pinch of salt and mix well

 Add lukewarm water little by little and knead a soft dough same as required for making

chapatti

 Add 0.75 cups of water for kneading the flour

 Cover and keep the dough aside for 20-25 minutes to rest

 Wash the chana dal thoroughly with water and soak for 2 hours

 Place the chana dal in a pressure cooker and add 1/2 cup of water and put the lid on

 Let the dal cook till the cooker releases a whistle

 Once the whistle is released, reduce the flame to low and cook the dal for 2 more

minutes

 Turn off the flame and let the steam escapes on its own

 Remove the lid and transfer the dal on a sieve placed over a bowl

 Let the dal cools down a bit

 Put the dal into a mixer jar

 Put the lid on and grind the dal into a fine paste

 Place a pan on the flame and add the dal paste, jaggery and sugar and mix well

 Cook the mixture till the jaggery and sugar is dissolved completely and turns thick in

consistency

 Stir continuously to prevent the mixture from browning at the base

 Add 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well

 Turn off the flame and transfer it to a bowl so that it cools down quickly

 Knead the dough again and divide it into lemon sized dough balls

 Cover the dough balls to prevent them from drying

 Prepare dough balls, so divide the stuffing in 9 portions as well

 Take a dough ball, make it smooth and flatten it slightly

 Apply some ghee on the rolling board, place the dough ball and roll it out into 3-4 inch

diameter poori

 Place a portion of stuffing in centre, lift the edges of the dough and close the stuffing

really well

 Press it gently with the fingers

 Again, grease the rolling board with some ghee and roll the stuffed dough ball into thin

Puran poli

 Roll it evenly by applying less pressure

 Place a tawa on the flame and evenly apply some ghee on it

 Place the rolled Puran poli on it

 Once the Puran poli gets roasted from beneath, flip its side and roast it from another

side as well

 Pour some ghee on top and spread it evenly

 Flip the side again and pour some ghee on this side as well and spread it evenly.

 Press the Puran poli gently with the spatula and cook it on a medium-high flame till

brown spots appears on both the sides

 When the Puran poli is roasted aptly, fold it into triangular shape and transfer it on a

plate

 Similarly, stuff, roll and roast the rest of the Puran polis

 Turn off the flame

 Serve the Puran polis as a dessert after any meal or have them whenever you crave for

something sweet

 Once they cool down completely, store them in an air-tight container and relish eating for

up to 8-10 days.

Oats Kheer

By Shipra Khanna

Ingredients:

 1 bowl of oats

 300 ml almond milk

 2 tbsp almond flakes

 1 tbsp cashew

 1 tbsp raisins

 ½ cup brown sugar

 A pinch of cinnamon powder

Method:

 Heat a pan and roast the oats

 Add almond milk and mix well

 Now add almond flakes, cashew, raisins, and brown sugar

 Mix everything and cook on medium flame

 Now add cinnamon powder, and cook for some more time

 Oat’s kheer is ready

 Transfer it to bowl and garnish with almond flakes

 Tip: Roast the oats nicely so that it takes less cooking time

Sweet Potato Kheer

By Chef Karra Sarita

Ingredients:

 2 tbsp sugar

 200gms thickened milk

 1 tsp cardamom powder

 2 tbsp raisins chopped

 2 tbsp cashew chopped

 2 tbsp almond chopped

 200gms sweet potato boiled and mashed

 550 ml milk

 1 tbsp rice powder

Method:

Heat pan, add milk, cover, and let it boil

In a small bowl, take rice powder and mix with cold milk

Keep it aside

Add sweet potato in boiling milk and stir well

Add thickened milk and stir

Add sugar, rice powder mixture, and cook on low heat till it thickens

Add cardamom powder, almonds, cashews and raisins, cover and cook for 2 minutes

Garnish with almonds, serve chilled