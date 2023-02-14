Grilled Tilapia With Lemon Butter Sauce & Sauteed Veggies

Recipe by: Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome

TILAPIA FISH:

Tilapia is the one of the most prolific farmed fishes that’s appreciated around the world for its mild flavor, soft meat, and flaky texture.

It's quite a versatile fish that lends itself beautifully to a wide variety of recipes, be it grilling, pan frying or making that soulful curry.

On this Valentine’s Day, I have chosen Tilapia as my go to fish to share this easy breezy recipe with you all. I have marinated the fish fillet with a mild spice mix of mustard, paprika, garlic and olive oil. Well, I have cut my fillets into hearts to add that touch of Valentine’s. If you need to impress someone, then bring that scissor out and a whole lot of concentration!

I have pan-fried the fish and have served them with a lemon butter sauce, accompanied with buttered veggies and slices of garlic toast.

INGREDIENTS:

Tilapia fillet: 250 gms

For Marination:

• Mustard powder: 3 tsp

• Paprika powder: 1 tsp

• Garlic chop: ½ tsp

• Olive oil: 3 tbsp

• Lemon juice: Juice from 1 lemon

• Salt: To taste

For Lemon Butter Sauce:

• Butter: 25 gms

• Lemon juice: 1 lemon

• Parsley chop: 1 tsp

• Salt: To taste



For Pan Frying:

• Olive oil: 2 tbsp

• Flour: 4 tbsp

METHOD OF COOKING:

1. Mix mustard, paprika, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, and apply on both sides of the fish. Keep in the refrigerator for 15- 20 minutes.

2. Heat up a non-stick pan and apply some Olive oil.

3. Spread the flour on a plate and place the marinated fillet on the flour and press lightly to evenly coat both sides of the fish.

4. Place this flour coated fish on the hot pan and grill to a golden brown.

5. To make the sauce, soften the butter and add the lemon juice, salt and parsley and mix well. Keep this aside.

6. Blanch the veggies and sauté them in butter with some salt and pepper powder.

PLATING:

1. Place the pan grilled fish on a plate, arrange the veggies on the side. You could include a toasted garlic bread to go along with the fish.

2. The soft lemon butter sauce can be applied on the fish after plating which will melt onto the fish.

I hope you enjoy making this grilled Tilapia and share it with your loved ones.