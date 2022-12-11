Golden Rules to a Happy Life

Hyderabad: Swami Mukundananda ji, an internationally acclaimed teacher, philosopher and authority on Yog, spirituality and mind management, today announced the 5-day discourses which are being held at the Institution of Engineers, Hyderabad. Swamiji who will be in Hyderabad till the 14th of December will be holding discourses and sharing insights, during the series of lectures from his recently launched book “Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life”.

Swami Mukundananda, with his vast learning and understanding of the scriptures will enlighten the participants on how they could equip themselves in advance and help in making better and informed choices for the good. The IIT-IIM alumnus and founder of JK Yog India, a charitable organisation, will delve on the broad theme “Learn to unleash the power of thoughts and live your best life”.

A big opportunity for the attendees would be to get an autographed copy of his latest books-Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life and The Power of Thoughts during the event days, say the organisers, Divakar Boyanapalli, Harish Rangacharya, Gayatri Shetty, Srinivas Masetty, Vikas Vattem, Suryaprakash and other key members of the JK Yog, Hyderabad Centre.

The significance of the visit and lecture series between 6 pm to 8 pm during the 5 days can be seen from this background- ‘We all share the same aspirations, to achieve true happiness, perfect love, professional excellence, sound finances, health and well-being. Unfortunately, life often present us with setbacks and failures on our platter. The challenges are further compounded, since situations present themselves first, while the wisdom for handling them is learnt later. In short, often learning comes the hard way through bitter experience’.

Giving an inkling into the way towards achieving this, Swamiji says “Gaining knowledge across the critical areas of our life-health, professional, spirituality, relationships and finances. By effectively managing these 5 dimensions of our existence, the other aspects will fall in place. Therefore, the way forward is to learn the actionable techniques and methods to address these key areas that can help us reform, enrich, and beautify our life experiences.”

Incidentally, in December 2021, Swamiji presented his commentary on The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita-The Song of God which was widely attended. He explained how to deal with our immediate problems as well as a profound discourse on the philosophy of life. Through the efforts of Swamiji and JK Yog, the Jagadguru Kripalu University (JKU), a unique multi-disciplinary university is being set up in a 100-acre campus, close to Cuttack in Odisha.

Swami Mukundananda will also be attending a book signing ceremony in Hyderabad on 11th Dec, 2022 at Himalaya Book Store, Punjagutta. Swamiji will also be part of a Fund Raising event - Breakfast with CEOs where-in he will be presenting few life skills and discussing with the participants one-on-one at Hotel Taj Banjara on 13th Dec at 8 am.

People of Hyderabad will have the privilege of meeting Swamiji in person on the following dates: 10th – 14th December 2022, Time: 6 pm to 8 pm at The Institute of Engineers, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Khairtabad

About Swami Mukundananda:

Swami Mukundananda, the direct disciple of senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj, the 5th original Jagadguru in the last 5,000 years, is known the world over as the authority on Mind-Management, and a unique saint with a distinguished educational background. He is the founder of the yogic system called JKYog (www.jkyog.org), also known as Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul. Swamiji is a unique sanyāsī (monk), who has a distinguished technical and management educational background as well. Swami Mukundananda completed his B.Tech at IIT, Delhi and his post-graduate management degree at IIM, Kolkata.

However, responding to the call of God, he entered the renounced order of sanyas, dedicating his life to the service of humankind. Swamiji is an internationally acclaimed teacher of Spirituality, Yoga, and Meditation. He has inspired hundreds of thousands of people the world over, on the path of spiritual growth, holistic health, yoga, meditation, service to society, and God-realization.

Over the years, Swami Mukundananda has delivered enlightening talks at some of the premier technological and management institutes of the world and global companies like; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Stanford University, Kellogg Business School, Google, Oracle, etc. Everywhere he goes; his audiences are enthralled by his ability to analyze modern scientific and management theories and to correlate them with ancient spiritual wisdom.