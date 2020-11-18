Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates In Indian Cities
Gold rate on Wednesday has been hiked by Rs 190 to Rs 50,940 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 63,610 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell Rs 100, in Chennai, it fell Rs 200. In Mumbai, the rate has been increased by Rs 190.
Gold Rates Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,994
|
₹ 5,094
|
8 gram
|
₹ 39,952
|
₹ 40,752
|
10 gram
|
₹ 49,940
|
₹ 50,940
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4,99,400
|
₹ 5,09,400
Indian Major Cities Gold Rate
|
Cities
|
22 Carat Gold
|
24 Carat Gold
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 49,940
|
₹ 50,940
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Chennai
|
₹ 48,010
|
₹ 52,390
|
Delhi
|
₹ 49,650
|
₹ 54,160
|
Bangalore
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Kerala
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Mysore
|
₹ 47,600
|
₹ 51,930
|
Pune
|
₹ 49,940
|
₹ 50,940
|
Kolkata
|
₹ 49,090
|
₹ 54,430