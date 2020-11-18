Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates In Indian Cities

Nov 18, 2020, 09:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rate on Wednesday has been hiked by Rs 190 to Rs 50,940 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 63,610 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell Rs 100, in Chennai, it fell Rs 200. In Mumbai, the rate has been increased by Rs 190.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India 

Gram

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

1 gram

₹ 4,994

₹ 5,094

8 gram

₹ 39,952

₹ 40,752

10 gram

₹ 49,940

₹ 50,940

100 gram

₹ 4,99,400

₹ 5,09,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rate

Cities

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Mumbai

₹ 49,940

₹ 50,940

Vijayawada

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Visakhapatnam

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Chennai

₹ 48,010

₹ 52,390

Delhi

₹ 49,650

₹ 54,160

Bangalore

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Kerala

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Mysore

₹ 47,600

₹ 51,930

Pune

₹ 49,940

₹ 50,940

Kolkata

₹ 49,090

₹ 54,430

 

Advertisement
Back to Top