Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates In Indian Cities

November 17, 2020

AMARAVATI: Taking forward the policy of farmer welfare further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the amount under YSR zero interest (YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu) scheme besides the input subsidy to the crop loss in the October heavy rains and said that the milk procurement in association with Amul will begin from November 26 in three districts in the first phase.