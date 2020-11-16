Gold Rates In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai

Nov 16, 2020, 10:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates in India change on a daily basis. Demand and supply, global market conditions, and currency fluctuations are some of the most critical factors which decide the rate of gold in the country, with the price changing every day.

Todays Gold Rate in India:

·         10g of 24 carat gold is 53,620

·         10g of 22 carat gold is 49,170

Today Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

1 gram

₹ 4,996

₹ 5,096

8 gram

₹ 39,968

₹ 40,768

10 gram

₹ 49,950

₹ 50,950

100 gram

₹ 4, 99,500

₹ 5,09,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad

₹ 47,710

₹ 52,050

Vijayawada

₹ 47,710

₹ 52,050

Visakhapatnam

₹ 47,710

₹ 52,050

Mumbai

₹ 49,960

₹ 50,960

Delhi

₹ 49,760

₹ 54,280

Chennai

₹ 47,840

₹ 52, 050

Kerala

₹ 47,710

₹ 52, 050

Pune

₹ 49,960

₹ 50,960

Mysore

₹ 47,710

₹ 52, 050

Nagpur

₹ 49,960

₹ 50,960
