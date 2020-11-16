Gold Rates In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold rates in India change on a daily basis. Demand and supply, global market conditions, and currency fluctuations are some of the most critical factors which decide the rate of gold in the country, with the price changing every day.
Todays Gold Rate in India:
· 10g of 24 carat gold is 53,620
· 10g of 22 carat gold is 49,170
Today Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold
|
24 Carat Gold
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,996
|
₹ 5,096
|
8 gram
|
₹ 39,968
|
₹ 40,768
|
10 gram
|
₹ 49,950
|
₹ 50,950
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4, 99,500
|
₹ 5,09,500
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold
|
24 Carat Gold
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 47,710
|
₹ 52,050
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 47,710
|
₹ 52,050
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 47,710
|
₹ 52,050
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 49,960
|
₹ 50,960
|
Delhi
|
₹ 49,760
|
₹ 54,280
|
Chennai
|
₹ 47,840
|
₹ 52, 050
|
Kerala
|
₹ 47,710
|
₹ 52, 050
|
Pune
|
₹ 49,960
|
₹ 50,960
|
Mysore
|
₹ 47,710
|
₹ 52, 050
|
Nagpur
|
₹ 49,960
|
₹ 50,960