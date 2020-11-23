Gold Price Today(23rd November 2020) In India

Gold rates today hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 50,900 from Rs 50,890 per gm, while silver is trading Rs 62,300 per kg. In Delhi, the gold rate of 22-carat hiked Rs 10 to Rs 49,160 per 10 grams, while in Chennai it rose by Rs 10 to Rs 47,610. In Mumbai price fell by Rs 40 Tom Rs 49,850.

On the MCX, December gold futures rose 0.54 per cent to Rs 50,260 per 10 gm. December silver futures were up 1.22 per cent to Rs 62,260 per kg.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,990 ₹ 5,090 8 gram ₹ 39,920 ₹ 40,720 10 gram ₹ 49,900 ₹ 50,900 100 gram ₹ 4,99,000 ₹ 5,09,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today