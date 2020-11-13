Gold Price Today: What Is The Gold Rate In Different Indian Cities

Dhantrayodashi, also known as Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and silver. Dhanteras is the first day of five-day-long Diwali, the festival of lights. This year, it is celebrated on November 13th, Friday. It is believed that buying precious metal on this day may open the gates of luck and prosperity. After a sharp fall of Gold and Silver prices on Monday, the prices edged higher on November 12.

Today Gold Price Per Gram In India: