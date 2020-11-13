Gold Price Today: What Is The Gold Rate In Different Indian Cities

Nov 13, 2020, 09:38 IST
Dhantrayodashi, also known as Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and silver.  Dhanteras is the first day of five-day-long Diwali, the festival of lights. This year, it is celebrated on November 13th, Friday. It is believed that buying precious metal on this day may open the gates of luck and prosperity.  After a sharp fall of Gold and Silver prices on Monday, the prices edged higher on November 12.

Today Gold Price Per Gram In India:

Gram

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

1 gram

₹ 4,976

₹ 5,076

8 gram

₹ 39,808

₹ 40,608

10 gram

₹ 49,760

₹ 50,760

100 gram

₹ 4,97,600

₹ 5,07,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rate Today:

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 47,200

₹ 51,490

Vijayawada

₹ 47,200

₹ 51,490

Mumbai

₹ 49,760

₹ 50,760

Bangalore

₹ 47,200

₹ 51,490

Delhi

₹ 49,250

₹ 53,620

Kerala

₹ 47,200

₹ 51,490

Pune

₹ 49,660

₹ 50,660

Ahmedabad

₹ 49,780

₹ 51,780

Jaipur

₹ 49,250

₹ 53,620

Viskhapatnam

₹ 47,200

₹ 51,490

Mysore

₹ 47,210

₹ 51,490

Patna

₹ 49,660

₹ 50,660

