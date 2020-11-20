Gold and Silver Rates Today

Gold and silver prices in India fell lower today. Gold rates today fell by Rs 40 to Rs 50,850 from Rs 50,890 per 10 gm, while silver rates drop to Rs 1,300 to Rs 61,600 from Rs 62,900 per kg.

In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 per 10gm, in Chennai, it fell Rs 370. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.67 per cent to Rs 49,990 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 1.63 per cent to Rs 61,525 per kg.

Gold Rates Today Per Gram

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,985 ₹ 5,085 8 gram ₹ 39,880 ₹ 40,712 10 gram ₹ 49,850 ₹ 50,890 100 gram ₹ 4,98,500 ₹ 5,08,900

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today