Gold and Silver Rates Today

Nov 20, 2020, 08:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India fell lower today. Gold rates today fell by Rs 40 to Rs 50,850 from Rs 50,890 per 10 gm, while silver rates drop to Rs 1,300 to Rs 61,600 from Rs 62,900 per kg.

In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 per 10gm, in Chennai, it fell Rs 370. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.67 per cent to Rs 49,990 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 1.63 per cent to Rs 61,525 per kg.

Gold Rates Today Per Gram

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,985

₹ 5,085

8 gram

₹ 39,880

₹ 40,712

10 gram

₹ 49,850

₹ 50,890

100 gram

₹ 4,98,500

₹ 5,08,900

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 47,700

₹ 51,340

Vijayawada

₹ 47,700

₹ 52,340

Visakhapatnam

₹ 47,700

₹ 52,340

Mumbai

₹ 49,850

₹ 50,850

Delhi

₹ 49,360

₹ 53,840

Bangalore

₹ 47,700

₹ 51,340

Kerala

₹ 47,700

₹ 51,340

Pune

₹ 49,850

₹ 50,850

Mysore

₹ 47,700

₹ 51,340

Chennai

₹ 47,470

₹ 51,850

Nagpur

₹ 49,850

₹ 50,850
Advertisement
Back to Top