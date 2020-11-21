Gold and Silver Prices Today(21st November 2020) in India

Gold rates today fell by Rs 20 to Rs 50,830 from Rs 50,850 per 10 gm for 24-carat gold and Rs 49,830 from Rs 49,850 for 22-carat gold, while silver rates trading at Rs 61,600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 per 10gm, in Chennai, it hiked Rs 20. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 20.

Gold Rates Today Per Gram

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,983 ₹ 5,083 8 gram ₹ 39,864 ₹ 40,664 10 gram ₹ 49,830 ₹ 50,830 100 gram ₹ 4,98,300 ₹ 5,08,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today