Gold and Silver Prices Today(21st November 2020) in India
Gold rates today fell by Rs 20 to Rs 50,830 from Rs 50,850 per 10 gm for 24-carat gold and Rs 49,830 from Rs 49,850 for 22-carat gold, while silver rates trading at Rs 61,600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 per 10gm, in Chennai, it hiked Rs 20. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 20.
Gold Rates Today Per Gram
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,983
|
₹ 5,083
|
8 gram
|
₹ 39,864
|
₹ 40,664
|
10 gram
|
₹ 49,830
|
₹ 50,830
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4,98,300
|
₹ 5,08,300
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 49,830
|
₹ 51,830
|
Delhi
|
₹ 49,370
|
₹ 50,830
|
Bangalore
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Kerala
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Pune
|
₹ 49,830
|
₹ 50,830
|
Mysore
|
₹ 46,900
|
₹ 51,240
|
Chennai
|
₹ 47,450
|
₹ 51,830
|
Nagpur
|
₹ 49,830
|
₹ 50,830