Gold and Silver Prices Today(21st November 2020) in India

Nov 21, 2020, 08:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today fell by Rs 20 to Rs 50,830 from Rs 50,850 per 10 gm for 24-carat gold and Rs 49,830 from Rs 49,850 for 22-carat gold, while silver rates trading at Rs 61,600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 per 10gm, in Chennai, it hiked Rs 20. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 20.

Gold Rates Today Per Gram

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,983

₹ 5,083

8 gram

₹ 39,864

₹ 40,664

10 gram

₹ 49,830

₹ 50,830

100 gram

₹ 4,98,300

₹ 5,08,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Vijayawada

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Visakhapatnam

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Mumbai

₹ 49,830

₹ 51,830

Delhi

₹ 49,370

₹ 50,830

Bangalore

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Kerala

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Pune

₹ 49,830

₹ 50,830

Mysore

₹ 46,900

₹ 51,240

Chennai

₹ 47,450

₹ 51,830

Nagpur

₹ 49,830

₹ 50,830
Advertisement
Back to Top