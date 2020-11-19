Gold And Silver Prices Today In India

Nov 19, 2020, 08:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India edged lower today. Gold rates today fell by Rs 50 to Rs 50,890 from Rs 50,940 per 10 gm, while silver rates drop to Rs 710 to Rs 62,900 from Rs 63,610.
In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell Rs 300, in Chennai, it fell Rs 170. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 190.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.86 per cent to Rs 50,328 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 1.14 per cent to Rs 62,530 per kg.

Today Gold Price Per Gram

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,989

₹ 5,089

8 gram

₹ 39,912

₹ 40,712

10 gram

₹ 49,890

₹ 50,890

100 gram

₹ 4,98,900

₹ 5,07,900

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Vijayawada

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Visakhapatnam

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Mumbai

₹ 49,890

₹ 50,890

Delhi

₹ 49,350

₹ 53,830

Bangalore

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Kerala

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Pune

₹ 49,890

₹ 50,890

Mysore

₹ 47,300

₹ 51,630

Chennai

₹ 47,840

₹ 52,220

Nagpur

₹ 49,890

₹ 50,890
Advertisement
Back to Top