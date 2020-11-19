Gold And Silver Prices Today In India

Gold and silver prices in India edged lower today. Gold rates today fell by Rs 50 to Rs 50,890 from Rs 50,940 per 10 gm, while silver rates drop to Rs 710 to Rs 62,900 from Rs 63,610.

In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell Rs 300, in Chennai, it fell Rs 170. While in Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 190.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.86 per cent to Rs 50,328 per 10 gm. December silver futures were down 1.14 per cent to Rs 62,530 per kg.

Today Gold Price Per Gram

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,989 ₹ 5,089 8 gram ₹ 39,912 ₹ 40,712 10 gram ₹ 49,890 ₹ 50,890 100 gram ₹ 4,98,900 ₹ 5,07,900

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today