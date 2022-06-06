Going Fashionably Eco-friendly This World Environment Day 2022

This World Environment Day, let us address the issue of plastic waste by going ‘fashionably eco-friendly’. Let our fashion and lifestyle choices be bold not just in colors but by wisely picking our favorite products. And if you’re on the lookout for brands that will allow you to do just the same, we have got you covered. Here’s a list of brands to start your mission of saving the planet, one product at a time:

The Good Shoes: With the world today grappling with multiple issues, plastic pollution continues to be one of the biggest threats to our very survival. If you’re seeking to address the menace of plastic pollution, then Hush Puppies, offers an exclusive range of eco-friendly sneakers - The Good Shoe. These incredibly good looking and fashionable sneakers have been created from recycled plastic bottles and help in keeping the feet plush and comfortable throughout the day. Let us make the world a happier place ‘one sneaker at a time.’

Go Vegan, Get Versatile: Colorbar’s patented nail lacquer with its eco-friendly packaging will let your dazzle night and day. Made using a unique combination of glass and wooden-built caps to reduce the consumption of plastic, the 100% vegan nail lacquer has a long-lasting gel-like texture to keep those nails sparkling for days at a stretch. Available in a host of vivid colour ranges, it’s time to go vegan and get versatile.

Super Women Combo Pack: As you keep up with your commitment to safeguard the environment, Clensta’s Super Women Combo Pack offers the perfect sustainable-ally for your journey. With its high concentrations of beneficial phytochemicals in Red Aloe Vera, be anti-inflammatory and eco-friendly. Time to relax those tight muscles and provide a soothing effect to your body and the planet.

