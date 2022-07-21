Goibibo Second Largest OTA Brand With 65pc Jump in Transacting Users Since January 2022

New Delhi: Goibibo, India’s leading online travel brand, has been successful in consolidating its position as the second largest OTA brand in the country with a sustained focus on offering valued-based, tech-enabled product innovations attuned to the needs of the conscious traveller. The consolidation is further validated by a 65% increase in transacting users since January 2022.

Alongside, goibibo has been seeing positive momentum coming in from tier II, III and beyond markets. Currently, nearly 48% of new users and app downloads are from smaller towns across the country. Complementing this growth, the brand has also been seeing an uptick in users who opt for segment-specific features including Price Lock for flights and goConfirmed ticket for trains segment, and innovative price offerings such as Daily Steal Deals that promise more value and added benefits when booking travel.

Sharing his thoughts on continuing to add more value-based products for the benefit of travellers, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer at Goibibo shared “We are delighted with the traction that our recent value driven innovations have delivered. Our strong push on innovations in order to ensure that goibibo is positioned as the first port of call for the conscious traveller will continue as we attempt to further consolidate our position as India’s second largest OTA brand.”

Amongst a slew of industry-first value-based features, goibibo recently added ammo to its unique ‘Daily Steal Deals’ which offers bargains to customers every day. With more than 2000 steal worthy deals that are refreshed every day, travellers can avail benefits of up to 50% on hotels and flights. Ever since its launch earlier this year, this offering has attracted more than 700,000 users –making the brand a congregation point for value seeking travellers.

Similarly, another youth-focused proposition from Goibibo’s wide gamut of offerings namely, Youth Program, has attracted more 230,000 youth as members - as they hunt for especially curated travel benefits and co-branded offers. In the coming months, as travel accelerates further, the brand is aiming to double down on its efforts to conceptualize and introduce new and innovative youth-based offerings.

Goibibo has also been focusing on introducing products that promise ease in booking and secures customers against any last-minute travel disruptions. For instance, goConfirmed ticket that helps train passengers with 3X refund for an unconfirmed ticket before chart preparation has been seeing a month-on-month increase in volume. Records indicate that one in every four passengers with an unconfirmed ticket opted for this feature. Moreover, nearly 30% passengers who are offered a 3X refund for an unconfirmed train ticket opt for a flight or cab against their booking, 45% opt for an upgrade in the train class and 25%-30% opt for an AC bus. Through goConfirmed ticket and other convenience-based offerings, goibibo continues to deliver on its promise of making travel hassle-free for its users.