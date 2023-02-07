More than 25 million women are estimated to be suffering from endometriosis in India and it has emerged as a leading cause of infertility among women. Endometriosis effects 1 in every 10 women. Endometriosis causes infertility in 30-50% of women and Women aged above 35 years are at greater risk of infertility as well as miscarriage

To create more awareness on Endometriosis, Endometriosis Foundation of India for the first time is screening a global acclaimed film “BELOW THE BELT” in India in Hyderabad .

“Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition in which endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus in areas such as the pelvis, abdomen, bladder, diaphragm, and even the brain. This disorder is as prevalent as diabetes and can be found in one out of every ten women. Endometriosis has a vast range of presentations, symptoms, and severities, and can cause pain, infertility, and other serious health issues that can drastically affect an individual’s quality of life. However, endometriosis remains an overlooked condition in both traditional and social media, with the average diagnosis time remaining at 7 years even in the modern day” says Dr Vimee Bindra Founder Endometriosis foundation of India

The unknown nature of endometriosis is precisely what EFI (Endometriosis Foundation of India) aims to change. EFI is a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing research, forming support networks, and fostering advocacy and awareness on a national scale. Thus, to combat the invisibility of the condition, the Endometriosis Foundation of India (EFI) plans to screen the acclaimed documentary “Below the Belt” for the public on March 3, 2023.

“This film focuses on the issue of endometriosis and the impact it has on the health and well-being of those with the condition. The documentary’s director, Shannon Cohn, began experiencing endometriosis symptoms at the age of 16, with no hope of diagnosis or treatment for years. Her experience with seeking an answer for her worsening health led to her lifelong passion towards increasing endometriosis awareness in both the general public as well as the medical community.

Attendees will have the chance to watch the film and engage in conversations with world-renowned medical experts about the disease and the challenges that it presents. This is a great opportunity to learn more about endometriosis and to connect with others who are facing the same struggles. We hope you will join us to learn more about this important issue and to discover the power of community “ Dr Bindra added