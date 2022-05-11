Get #SummerVacayReady with Kaya

Summer conjures up images of relaxation, of weekend getaways, of pools, of beaches, of dreamy vacations. Whether you’re jet setting to an island this summer or just dreaming of lounging on a white-sand beach somewhere far away from the city, Kaya’s got you covered with a range of products that are carefully formulated by Kaya’s professional team of dermats to address various skin concerns that’re troubling you!

This summer, Kaya brings you 4 new power-packed products to help you get #SummerVacayReady and be your best self while you holiday away in style this season.

Kaya Soothing Cleansing Gel

The only new normal in your life should be fresh and moisturized mornings! Kaya’s Soothing Cleansing Gel is a soap-free, gentle cleansing face wash for everyday use. Its gel-based formula leaves the skin perfectly cleansed and purified with a pleasant feeling of freshness. It contains glycerin and Niacinamide that is refreshing and hydrating for all skin types.

Priced at INR 540/-

As we age, our fresh, youthful skin gets damaged, and it is tough to maintain the youthful exuberance. Your skin may lose its natural glow and start to look dull and tired. A stressful lifestyle and continuous exposure to the sun, dust and other impurities can wreak havoc on your facial skin. The effects usually start showing once we enter our 30s. Opting for the right skincare can drastically prevent further damage. Regular usage of the Derma stemness Restoring cream and serum will help fight signs of premature ageing. Opt for Kaya’s Derma stemness Restoring Serum and Derma Stemness Restoring Cream: The Derma stemness Restoring Serum is inspired by breakthrough research in plant stem cells and the understanding of their unique ability to regenerate and renew. Developed by Kaya’s expert dermatologists, this hydrating, oil-free serum, helps protect your skin’s regenerative cells. Made up of Argan plant stem cells, with advanced liposome technology that penetrates even the hard-to-reach regenerative cells to accelerate the skin’s natural repair process. The skin shows visible results of tightening, firmness, and youthful radiance. The Derma Stemness Restoring Cream is inspired by breakthrough research in plant stem cells and the understanding of their unique ability to regenerate and renew. Using the extract of stem cells from Argan tree, this rich and velvety cream also provides UVA & UVB protection for all skin types. Skin appears to be tightened, firmed, and deeply rejuvenated with a youthful radiance.

Priced at INR 2,400/- and INR 2,200/-

It's impossible to talk about anti-aging skincare without certain ingredients coming up in the conversation, one of which being collagen. Among other roles, collagen is the most important structural protein in our skin and is responsible for giving us plump, youthful-looking skin. But thanks to aging and other outside factors, our collagen breaks down over time hence leading us to resort to external treatments. Including a collagen based product in your daily routine once you cross your 20s, can instantly stimulate collagen production making your skin appear youthful. Opt for Kaya’s Collagen Boost Face Serum: This non-oily light textured serum helps stimulate collagen production and prevents its breakdown. It contains Hyaluronic Acid that retains moisture & intensely hydrates your skin. It protects and stimulates cell renewal and turnover, reduces the appearance of fine lines & gives you firm, younger looking skin. It stimulates collagen production, cell renewal and turnover; while reducing fine lines & wrinkles and leaving you with hydrated skin.

Priced at 1,500/-