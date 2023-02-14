Gatsby Walks The Style Ramp At The India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW 2023)

Goa: Gatsby adds even more style to the island of love - Divar in Goa at India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) 2023 as they onboard as the Official Men’s Grooming Partner for the event. With BC Web Wise as the creative partner to amplify the association, Gatsby participates in the unique Valentine’s celebration showcasing a brave and bold young world after party at IBFW.

This avant-garde event will be unique with its open-air ramps, including India’s longest ramp and the first sea-facing riverfront show. With funky hairstyles styled by Gatsby being the prime attraction. IBFW aims to set fashion goals for the young audience across categories.

For the GenZ who love to look sleek and experiment with styles, Gatsby invites you to the Gastby Style Booth at IBFW 2023. Giving the young audience first-hand Gatsby experience and making them feel special with Gatsby’s customised and unique men’s grooming range. It’s not just about the Gatsby looks, Gatsby is an experience in itself.

Speaking about their association with IBFW, Puneet Motiani, Designated Partner, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP (GATSBY), said, “GATSBY is thrilled to partner as the ‘Men’s Grooming Partner’ at the India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) Showcase 2023, which is tailor-made for GenZ. We’re quite kicked about the association and even more kicked about the similar vision we share of creating a niche in style and fashion. GATSBY and IBFW both believe in the ‘Power of Young’ and we’re excited to make a splash at India’s largest creative eco-system in Goa.”

Commenting on their role in the unique event, Pankaj Bhawnani, Chief Marketing Officer and Advisor to the Gardenia Board, “Gatsby is excited to create this fun-filled fashion experience for our young GenZ audience with our collaboration with India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW). This is a groundbreaking event in the fashion industry, and we are thrilled to represent the men’s grooming category here. We look forward to showcasing the Gatsby styles and giving more youngsters an opportunity to experience Gatsby for themselves.”

Speaking about their appointment as partners for Gatsby, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise, said, “Gatsby is tailor-made for ones who define cool. And as the creative partner, BC Web Wise is excited to bring out and showcase the cool and spunk of Gatsby at IBFW. This stylish and avant-garde fashion runway with funky hairstyles will surely increase conversations around Gatsby amongst the GenZ.”

Speaking on Gatsby’s collaboration with IBFW, Pallav Ojha, CEO & Co-founder of India Beach Fashion Week, said, “India beach fashion weeks welcomes the young, bold and brave this season on the island of love - Divar in Goa. We are super excited to collaborate with Gatsby as our Men’s Grooming partner defining cool and spunky trends for everyone at the showcase. We know it’s going to be exciting!”