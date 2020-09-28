Fullerton India Personal Loan - A Quick Source of finance for Government Employees

You may find yourself amid a financial predicament, challenging you, straining your reserves. You have the choice of availing a personal loan, ready for disbursal without any collateral for security.

If you are employed by the Indian government or at a public sector enterprise and are looking for quick funds, you are reading the right article. Fullerton India personal loan for government employees offers exciting schemes fit to fund all your necessities such as a medical emergency, home renovation, education expenses for your child, a much-needed vacation, or for any other personal need.

It is great news that personal loans have emerged as a suitable funding option. More people are relying on it by applying and availing personal loans. The application for this product is usually approved by just inspecting the applicant's credit history and income. So, you need to maintain a good credit score and keep your documents at hand.

To learn more about Fullerton India Personal Loan, please continue reading.

Offers Collateral-Free Loans Up to INR 25 Lakhs

You can borrow a maximum of INR 25 lakhs* with a personal loan without any collateral. Fullerton India offers personal loans for government employees at nominal interest rates that would be best suited for your individual profile and eligibility. You can also use the funds for any unplanned expenses you encounter as a personal loan has no spending restrictions. This comprises paying for higher studies, medical bills, wedding expenses, or even consolidating debt.

Flexible and Attractive Interest Rates

The interest rates offered are competitive and range within 11.99% - 36.00%. Please remember that interest rates applicable to you depend on your eligibility as per Fullerton India’s policy at the time of loan application.

Flexibility in Terms of the Loan

You can decide with flexibility - the repayment tenure or interest rate you are comfortable with and get a customized loan. The repayment period can vary from 12 to 60 months. Our flexible repayment tenures can help you plan your EMIs easily within your monthly budget.

Hassle-Free and Minimal Documentation Process

Are you looking for a fast and convenient method to get a personal loan, excluding the paperwork? While you can always apply through traditional methods, we have to say the internet connectivity has simplified the process of a no-paperwork personal loan application and sanction. Fullerton India ensures a hassle-free and straightforward process with minimal documentation (includes basic information and documents) and completely paperless if you apply online.

Timely and Accessible

With Fullerton India's online tool, track your application; you can check your application's status. It provides you with timely alerts via SMS and keeps you up-to-date as your application goes through various processing stages. The loan helps the customers handle the phase where you require extra finance with minimum stress levels. Additionally, the Fullerton India Instaloan App and web login section enable you to access your loan account anytime and anywhere.

Easy Approval for the Loans

The means to check personal loan eligibility is simple, and the personal loan eligibility requirements are quite basic and inclusive to many people. Fullerton India provides you instant approval on loans and quick disbursal of requested funds. After all, checks are performed, you get the amount credited to your bank account in less than 24 hours* of the loan approval. This helps you in times of emergencies.

Customized Loans

Fullerton India offers a wide array of personal loans; you can find the one specifically designed to cater to your financial requirements and fund your needs in a timely and convenient manner.

Fullerton India understands your dreams. Don't let temporary financial crises or limited funds set you back. Personal loans give the borrower the double benefit of quick access to funds and nullify the need for collateral security. This only makes it more of a practical solution for your financial problem. Moreover, if borrowed responsibly, you can manage your monthly expenditure and repay your EMIs while staying in the budget and raising your credit score at the same time.

Fullerton India Personal Loans are transparent with competitive personal loan interest rates and simple. Their customer service walks you through the whole process and tailors to your needs. If you wish for a quicker and hassle-free process, apply online; it ensures the financial support you need within minutes from your home's convenience. If you fit in the pre-defined criteria for the personal loan approval, you can receive an instant personal loan within 24 hours. Apply here.