Friday The 13th: Check Out The Dates In 2023

Friday the 13th which is thought to be an unlucky day as per the Gregorian calendar has come in the first month of January itself this 2023! More of a Western concept the superstition continues to haunt many people across the globe.

The first Friday the 13th falls on Friday which also marks the advent of Sankranti with the Bhogi festival. So for Indians, it is not really a fear factor, but for many people across the globe the date spell doom and that a misfortune bad might befall them on that day.

As a fun fact did you know that the fear of Friday the 13th is also called friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia! Agreed it's too tough to pronounce.

According to the TimeandDate website, Friggatriskaidekaphobia comes from Frigg, the Norse goddess of wisdom after whom Friday is named, and the Greek words triskaideka, meaning 13, and phobia, meaning fear.

While Paraskevidekatriaphobia is also derived from Greek: paraskeví translates as Friday, and dekatria is another way of saying 13.

The fear of the number 13, is such that many high-rise buildings, hotels, and hospitals skip the 13th floor, and many airports do not have gates numbered 13.

So where did this fear of 13 falling on a Friday stem from?

The myth has Biblical origins where Jesus was crucified on a Friday, and there were 13 guests at the Last Supper the night before his crucifixion

Another account suggests that the day has been associated with misfortune since 1307 when on a Friday the 13th, the French king gave the orders to arrest hundreds of Knights Templar in France. The first documented mention of the day can be found in a biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on Friday the 13th.

The fear factor associated with Friday the 13th was so much that the Americans created a horror franchise with the same name which included twelve films, a television series, novels, comic books, video games, and tie‑in merchandise from 1980 to 2009 which marked that last film. The fictional character Jason Voorhees, who was thought to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of the camp staff comes out to scare everyone.

Well, the good news is that Friday the 13 recurs at least once every year, and can occur up to three times in the same year so you can plan accordingly if you believe in this superstition. So this year 2023 will have two Fridays the 13ths each. One on Thursday 13th of January and the next Friday the 13th is in the month of October, that's another good nine months away!

