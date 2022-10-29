Free Bone Marrow Transplants For Thalassemia Patients, Deets Inside

TSCS on Friday announced that the society is one more step nearer to its goal of treating every Thalassaemia patient and making Telangana Thalassaemia Free State. A team of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Specialists from the world the famous Indian Hospital Chain “Narayana Health (NH)” Bengaluru recently visited the society and extended to conduct free BMTs every week for Thalassemic children under the care of the society.

“NH” has recently celebrated their milestone achievement of 2000 BMTs and has also done the rarest, toughest, and most difficult HAPLO 260 BMTs to date with the highest success rates. This achievement was recently celebrated on by the medical fraternity and this great lifesaving mission has received global recognition as lowest-cost BMT with the highest quality standards.

On this occasion, the services of the Society (TSCS) were recognized by NH and world renowned Dr Devi Shetty of NH along with world famous BMT specialist Dr. Sunil Bhatt, BMT head of NH Bengaluru, awarded the society by giving a memento to the President of the Society Shri Chandrakant Agrawal who highlighted the services of the TSCS in the eradication of Thalassemia.

Speaking on the achievement, Shri Chandrakant Agarwal, President, TSCS said, "We are extremely honored to join hands with Narayana Health to provide BMT's to Thalassaemia patients. At TSCS we have been providing free treatment for all Thalassaemia patients. Telangana Govt has also been helping Thalassemia patients cover it under the Aarogyasree scheme. Thalassemia is a lethal, genetic blood disorder, very little known to the general public but afflicting thousands of children for no fault of theirs and to just to survive they have to undergo blood transfusion every 15 days and have to undergo unimaginable suffering for a lifetime and only cure for the same is Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) which is a very costly (more than 15 lakhs rupees) and difficult procedure undertaken by a few super specialty hospitals only. “NH” is recognized globally for the same and they have tied up with TSCS to do one BMT every week free of cost under the CSR initiative of M/s Electronic Mart (I) Ltd., and other philanthropists. It is a great achievement in the sphere of saving the most precious human lives and each one of us living in Telangana can feel proud of this marvellous initiative".

TSCS, in order to prevent and eradicate Thalassemia from Telangana is regularly doing HbA2 test for all the extended family members of Thalassemia patients and also doing prenatal diagnosis for the pregnant ladies in 2 PHCS and Government Maternity Hospital Petlaburj, all free of cost.

TSCS has done more than 2 Lakh blood transfusions till date a world record and due to its initiative. TSCS also proudly announces that Balanagar & Rajapur in Mahboobnagar will be totally free from Thalassemia if the HbA2 test is continued.

TSCS requests all concerned citizens to come forward and be part of this movement for the eradication of thalassemia from Telangana by donating blood and representing to the Govt to make HbA2 test mandatory for saving human lives.