Four and Beyond: Conrad Bengaluru celebrates 4 notable years of inspired hospitality

Bengaluru: Conrad Bengaluru stands tall celebrating 4 years of inspired hospitality and togetherness. Located at the heart of the city, Conrad Bengaluru has worked its way to deliver unforgettable experiences, warmth and comfort to its guests.

Having opened doors for domestic and international travelers across the globe, Conrad Bengaluru has worked immensely to curate events and experiences that incorporate elements of sustainability and innovation.

Championing the true essence of hospitality – a few awards received by the brand include the Best Bleisure Hotel by Travel + Leisure, Gold in Trendsetting Bar Menu Design by Wedding Sutra, TripAdvisor Traveler Choice Award and Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021, Mr. Srijan Vadhera - Luxury Hotel General Manager of the Year.

Celebrating the little joys in life, the friends in need society is an initiative to bring about love and laughter among the elderly. With various sessions of music, dance and gardening - the activities initiated have always been a fundamental segment for Team Conrad. Another major milestone for the brand would include saplings adorned by Conrad Bengaluru’s Christmas Tree. The contributions received were further contributed to The Iksha Foundation – treatment catering towards children suffering from retinoblastoma. Bringing to light the element of innovation – Team Conrad’s engineer Ram assembled a prototype for National Energy Conservation Day. A prototype that allows temperature control and is deployed in phases for cold storage and guest rooms. Lastly, aiding towards to the importance of sustainability, the brand has truly worked its way to green practices such as eco-friendly compost processes. A step closer to a more environmentally focused approach.

“Having strived for unparalleled hospitality in the South of India, Conrad Bengaluru seeks to bring in experiences which are everlasting. Our key belief – Travel with purpose has led us as a teamwork for the best, incorporating the elements of growth, sustainability, and responsible service. Hence, serving the same for the occasion of celebration, we bring to you packages commemorating Conrad’s elements of luxury and tranquility”, says Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru.

From 11th January to 16th January – Celebrate the month of January with 4 more shots, pay for 4 and the other 4 are complimentary, only from Monday to Friday only at TIAMO!

From 11th January to 31st January – Stay inspired with exciting packages and relishing meals with stays for 2 nights, with the 3rd night on Conrad Bengaluru, from Friday to Monday, making your weekend extra special. Starting with INR 11,000 per night for couples.

Offering scrumptious meals through the month – Caraway kitchen includes an offer you cannot resist – Buy 2 get 2 (4 pax) – Lunch or dinner buffet from Monday to Friday.

Enjoy an experiential visit to the property with exciting offerings curated by us to you! A season of celebration and togetherness honoring inspired hospitality.