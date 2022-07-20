Fly India to Vietnam for Just Rs 9, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Celebrating the recent 17 direct routes from India to Vietnam, Vietjet offers 16,688 promotional tickets with super low-fare tickets starting INR 9(*) applied to all routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

The promotional tickets are up for grabs till 21, 2022 on the website and Vietjet Air app. The applicable travel period is from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023 (**), applied to all routes between the two countries.

Recently, Vietjet has announced 11 additional new India-Vietnam routes, making it the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, with a total of 17 services. The nine new routes linking Ahmedabad/ Hyderabad/ Bangalore with Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang will operate from September onwards with four weekly flights each. Just in time for the year-end holidays, the two other new routes including Mumbai/New Delhi to Da Nang will also get operational.

Vietjet currently operates 4 services linking New Delhi/Mumbai with Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City on 3-4 flights per week each. The New Delhi/Mumbai - Phu Quoc services will commence operation from September 8 and 9 respectively with 3-4 flights per week.

Vietjet's direct flight network of up to 17 routes offers passengers with more convenient and cost-saving travel opportunities than ever before. Travelers now can take the five-hour flights to their favourite destinations in Vietnam without taking any transit flights as before. The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian travelers to visit not only Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asian destinations such as Bali, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Taipei, etc. through Vietjet's South - Southeast - Northeast Asia connectivity.

Vietnamese visitors coming to India for tourism, MICE, business purposes can apply easily for E-via without Covid test requirement. Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. Especially, all international travelers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer.

Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, delicious cuisine, and friendly local people, Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines, including its attraction to Indian travelers.

Being the country’s capital, Hanoi, with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest economic, financial and tourism hub, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and historical landmarks. Located in central Vietnam, Da Nang has been the world’s famous coastal destination and appealed world tourists in recent years thanks to its iconic landmarks such as Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The city also serves as a gateway to Vietnam’s other tourist attractions, including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, and Quang Binh, home of the world’s largest cave.

﻿Dubbed as “the Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc, in recent years has become the most popular beach destination in Southeast Asia. The tropical island has attracted tremendous amount of visitors lately thanks to its breathtaking beaches, stunning resorts and exciting leisure and recreational offerings.