Flipkart Trends: What’s Adding Color to this Festive Fervor?

The festival of colors, Holi, is around the corner and the preparation is in full swing everywhere. Whether it is shopping, cleaning and decluttering homes, or self-care routines - everyone is supercharged to celebrate. This year, Holi will be seen as a huge festival by many as it is not just about colors but about social gatherings - which was a huge uncertainty and risk a year ago.

People are often hesitant to celebrate Holi due to potential threats to skin from non-organic colors and the excessive use of water to get rid of the color. It may seem like a difficult sacrifice not to indulge in this festival for those who look forward to it. Flipkart has observed a positive trend of people opting for organic colors this festive season as the platform provides a wide range of products under that category.

With most of the festivals celebrated in India, comes the aspect of cleaning the house. It comes as no surprise that the Home Improvement category on the platform has been seeing a positive trend in the home utility and organizers vertical during this festive season. An increase in the sale of step ladders, storage organizers, blowers, hooks and hangers has been observed too on the platform.

As people commence the festivities with a pooja on the eve of Holi, the platform saw an uptick in sales within the Home Decor category. Apart from colors, a spike in sales was seen for pooja essentials like pooja thalis, havan related products, incense sticks, kalash, etc. There has been a growth in sales for herbal colors as compared to last year and the smoke fogs/bombs has still topped the chart with buyers across India.

Flipkart also witnessed a spike in the purchase of make-up products such as coloured eyeliners, micellar water & makeup remover from brands such as Lakme, Maybelline and Garnier. The sales of rose water and micellar water also saw an increase prior to the festival.

Products specific to Holi such as water balloons, water guns with water tanks, character pichkari, battle toys and kids swimming pool saw an uptick in purchase and the regions from North and East India saw the highest demand for Holi colors.

This Holi, as everyone gears up to celebrate the festival of colors in full spirit, the need for affordable and safe products has definitely been a priority for customers buying online. With restrictions being gradually relaxed across India, this Holi serves as a great opportunity for many to celebrate with their family and friends and Flipkart is striving to fulfill the evolving needs of their customers through their wide range of offerings.