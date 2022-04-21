Fitness Made Easy with pTron Force X11

Smartwatches are the trend nowadays, but it is not easy to find an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch. pTron ForceX11, is the best option for you as it packs just everything that you need your smartwatch to do in a decently-priced price tag. It helps you keep a check on your fitness levels and also notifies you & helps you stay connected/make & respond to calls directly via the watch with the help of Bluetooth function and the built in mic & speaker when someone tries to contact you during those fitness sessions. Smartwatches today are a combination of everything: a companion device, a health device that can monitor several things including blood oxygen level, but also more of an accessory and fashion statement.

1.7” large full-touch HD color display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X11 has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all day and night wearable accessory. Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, Force X11 efficiently & continuously tracks Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen. From monitoring heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their wellness goals on Force X11.

Force X11 offers a range of smart features to help you manage your day and quickly get the information you need most for incoming calls, SMS, and social media alerts with wireless calling via the Bluetooth v5.0

With just 3 Hrs of charging time for an extended battery life of 7 days, the Force X11 is compatible with DaFit App both Android and iOS) for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces.

Force X11 is available in three stylish colors that fit seamlessly into your life: Onyx Black, Ocean Blue & Suede Pink. Force X11 is available on Amazon India at an affordable price of INR 2799/- and comes with one year warranty.