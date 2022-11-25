First and Only Free Heart Care Centre for Adults and Children in Chikkaballapur

Karnataka: To serve over 12 lakh residents of the district of Chikkaballapur and the surrounding areas, the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Heart Care has commenced its fifth centre. To resolve the issue of accessibility and affordability of cardiac treatment, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the global chain of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Cardiac Care has initiated this much-needed facility in a record time of 10 days in association with the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru. This Centre has been set up at Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital at Muddenahalli, the multi-speciality hospital has over 1,000 walk-in patients every single day. The new heart care centre will serve patients absolutely free of cost and will cater to both adult and paediatric cardiac cases.

Cardiovascular diseases are the reason for 60% of adult death, and the nearest facility is about 70 kilometres away for residents of Chikkaballapur. In Karnataka, 36% of young adults in the age group of 40 to 60 years, die from cardiovascular diseases. The new Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Care Centre which was inaugurated by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai and Dr C N Manjunath - Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has an advanced Cath Lab with CCU and PCCU facilities.

The global chain of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Care Centres, which has been operating for the last 10 years at three locations in India, has been doing phenomenal work to save more than 23,000 children through invasive and non-invasive procedures and mending hearts of more than 200,000 children through consultations. In this year 2022, new Hospitals have commenced in Fiji, Sri Lanka and Telangana (India).

India has approximately 55 million CVD patients, and at least more than half live in rural areas/towns and getting quality heart care is still a challenge for many. There are only 275 districts with Cath Lab out of 718 Districts in India.

The new Centre shall be supported by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), Bengaluru, with whom an MoU was exchanged by the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals and the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, thus making a collaboration for both research and clinical aspects of cardiovascular diseases.

The visionary and inspiration behind this noble initiative, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “This is a fully functional, state-of-the-art lab which is made in India for curing many hearts by doctors who are also made in India. This centre will soon grow into a dedicated full-fledged paediatric cardiac hospital in Muddenahalli.”

Padma Shri awardee Dr C N Manjunath said, “Fifty percent of deaths in India are due to heart attacks and thirty percent of total heart attacks are below the age of 45. Earlier children were taking their parents to hospitals for cardiac treatment and today parents are taking their children, from the age group 20-45 years, for getting them treated. About eight percent of total patients with heart attacks are women under 50 years of age in India. Bride grooms are shifted directly from the marriage hall to the ICU due to cardiac arrest. This change is mainly due to the drastic change in lifestyle and increase in the levels of stress. The inauguration of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Care Centre in Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, which is one of its kind, is a true miracle, and we commit to supporting this institution and making it the world’s best centre for cardiac care. We consider it as our greatest fortune to be associated with this institution whose hearts are filled with compassion, spirituality, and humanity.”