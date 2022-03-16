FDCI X Pearl Academy FirstCut To Present An Innovative Showcase Themed Dystopia’s Children

Taking forward its long-standing collaboration with FDCI, Pearl Academy - India’s leading institution in design, fashion, business and media is set to present an all-new edition of FDCI x Pearl Academy FirstCut. Young, budding designers and fashion students from Pearl Academy will have the unique opportunity of presenting their collections at the on-ground edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week being held from 23-27 March.

The theme of their showcase, “Dystopia’s children”, will depict the youth of today residing in a world of terror, the midst of global pandemic and war. Their presentation will portray how they interpret fashion while mastering the art of disorderly chaos, rage & longing. Through their designs they endeavour to bring to the fore, their generation’s experience of living and thriving in the present political, social & economic conditions.

“In today’s evolving world of Fashion, it’s the students that will be tomorrow’s changemakers. As a platform, we have always believed in nurturing talent and giving young designers a stage to present their creations to the design fraternity. Our renewed partnership with Pearl Academy season on season is just a testament to that belief. We look forward to these bright students of Pearl Academy presenting their designs at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.

Speaking about the students’ showcase Aditi Srivastava, President Pearl Academy says, “It is always an extremely proud moment for us to see our students evolve into professionals, ready to take on the world. The FDCI x Pearl Academy FirstCut showcase is their initiation into the fashion industry. At Pearl Academy it is our endeavour that students have the means to directly interact with industry experts. Exposure to the best from the fashion and design fraternity plays an important role in shaping up a student and this program gives them the opportunity to experiment and put their best foot forward as they discover their talent and learn the ways of the industry, first-hand. I wish them the best and cannot wait to see the showcase.”

About Pearl Academy

Pearl Academy is India’s leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bangalore. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in our placement record of accomplishment of over 99 % year-on-year.



About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, who’s heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

About Lakme:

Lakme, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Lakmé has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 by launching numerous trends leading and high-performance products. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian woman’s needs, Lakmé offers women a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio as well as contemporary services at Lakmé Salons, India’s no.1 salon chain.