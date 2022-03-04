Fairfield By Marriott Expands In India With The Opening Of Fairfield By Marriott Goa Calangute

Goa: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Goa Calangute. Situated in the heart of North Goa, inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, the 169-room hotel delivers an inviting and seamless experience to travelers visiting the beach capital of India.

“We are excited to introduce our eight property in Goa - Fairfield by Marriott Goa Calangute. Our portfolio continues to gain strength in line with our vision to be the largest travel company globally,” said Mr. Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President – Operations, Asia Pacific (Excluding Greater China). “The launch of this property consolidates our presence in Goa. We look forward to bringing a diversified portfolio catering to different requirements at varied price points. Goa holds a major attraction for both domestic and international travelers and with our solid presence we are geared to dominate the hospitality space with our offerings and service elements in the state.”

The Cashew-rich hills of Calangute and the nearby shimmering beaches offer a wide range of immersive experiences for its visitors. The Tibetan Market on the Calangute-Baga road is a great place for guests to shop for unique and local souvenirs. For nature lovers, they can enjoy a picnic at the soothing springs in Pomburpa, run on the golden beaches or go on a hike in the greens surrounding the hotel.

Located less than 1 km from the famous Calangute Beach, Fairfield by Marriott Goa Calangute houses 169 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms and suites. All the rooms offer incredible views of the pool or the hillside, each with its own balcony and patio seating. Inspired by Goan architecture and culture, each room is designed using local materials and sports an earthy color scheme complemented by bold graphics and eye-catching textures. The hotel boasts an ambience that focuses on the warmth and simplicity of delivering inviting and seamless experience to guests. Set amidst the picturesque Goan hills, guests are serenaded by the calm and, cool atmosphere that envelopes the entire hotel.

Dining options comprise three distinct venues, Kava, the all-day dining restaurant, offering a fresh take on local Goan delicacies and international favorites. Guests can also enjoy an alfresco dining experience at the Kava Bar, the hotel’s outdoor pool bar, and its private dining patio. The Market offers 24-hour Grab-and-Go services for quick bites while on-the-move.

The hotel features smart meeting spaces spread over 2200 sq feet, ideal for business meetings, social gatherings and celebrations. Other leisure amenities at the hotel include an outdoor swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center packed with state-of-the-art amenities allowing travelers to keep up their fitness regimes.

“I am delighted to welcome guests to the new Fairfield by Marriott in beautiful Calangute, Goa, a trusted choice for guests seeking a peaceful sleep, satisfying dining options and warm service with a friendly smile. The hotel will also be a window to Goa’s authentic culture, cuisine and natural beauty as we encourage guests to embark on a journey of discovery the moment they walk through our doors’ said Elroy Tulkar, Hotel Manager of Fairfield by Marriott Goa Calangute.