Explore India’s Dum with celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar on Disney+ Hotstar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is on a journey to explore India’s rich diversity in food, culture and people, across different cities, in this one-of-a-kind show, Dum Laga Ke India in association with Disney+ Hotstar.

In this edition of Dum Laga Ke India, each episode will be hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as he explores four different cities, its diversity and discovers what makes the city unique and interesting. With him will be an eminent star guest in every episode representing the true spirit of their hometown - PV Sindhu (Hyderabad), Vaani Kapoor (Mumbai), Armaan Malik (Kolkata) & Pranitha Subhash (Bengaluru). The show has been conceptualised and produced by Biryani By Kilo - India's biggest and most loved biryani and kebab chain and Rusk Studios - A new age entertainment production house.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar said, “I am super excited to be part of this non-fiction, innovative digital content streaming on Disney+ Hostar. I have always been passionate about stories around food; it's brought me closer to different cultures and people around me.And that's what makes 'Dum Laga ke India' a unique series, different from other food & travel shows. It has a fine balance of all three aspects - Food, Travel & Entertainment. The new web series has not only given me a chance to explore food, but also led to candid conversations with different proficient stars who shared their exquisite memories related to Food, culture and cities. Personally, I loved working on this show as it also made me explore different facets of myself too. The series shows the intricacies of the culture and heritage of India. In addition to connecting with celebs from the entertainment industry and talking about their achievements, the series also makes further inroads into understanding their choice of food, culture and their love for their respective city. So yes, the viewers will love the complete package that it is.”.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo said, “Dum Laga Ke India in association with Disney+ Hotstar is our honest attempt to entertain and engage the audience, through the prism of food, culture & entertainment. India being the land of diversity, each city has got its own unique flavour and when this uniqueness in food, culture and beliefs come together it gives dum to the soul of that city. And what better brand to own this than Biryani By Kilo which is a pioneer of Dum cooking Handi Biryani in India.”

For This Travel, Food and Entertainment show, we have an eminent star cast on board who are highly successful in their respective fields to communicate the authenticity of the place and their love for food. We are pleased to be associated with the heartthrob of the culinary world Chef Ranveer Brar, who talks about food heritage and shares his deep knowledge about the legacy of various dishes and places in an entertaining way”, he continued.