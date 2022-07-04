Exclusive offer on all Godrej Appliances for healthcare workers in Karnataka, AP and Telangana

Bangalore: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, on the occasion of National Doctors Day, has announced an exclusive offer- additional discount of Rs.1000 for all healthcare professionals on the purchase of any Godrej Appliance from any of the Pai International showrooms across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This initiative is to salute the contribution of medical community in safeguarding the country throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Radhakrishna, H D R - Medical Superintendent, announced the offer today at Sir. C.V. Raman General Hospital, Bangalore in the presence of V. Venkatramanan – Zonal Business Head at Godrej Appliances, S. Shanmugavel- Regional Business Head at Godrej Appliances, Rajkumar Pai – Founder, CMD at Pai International Ltd and Meena Pai Rajkumar – Director at Pai International Ltd. The offer is valid till 30th July 2022. Healthcare professionals will require to show their ID card at any Pai International showroom to avail this offer.

Gracing his presence on this occasion, V. Venkatramanan, Zonal Business Heald, Godrej Appliances said, “Since the last two years, the healthcare professionals have heroically faced the pandemic storm. Godrej Appliances is grateful to all the healthcare heroes for their exceptional contribution towards safeguarding lives of people during these trying times. With our advanced range of medical vaccine refrigerators, we have also played an integral role in protecting people’s health in these trying times and we have witnessed closely, the efforts undertaken by the medical professionals. On this special day, we are offering our gratitude to the healthcare fraternity, in a special way.”

During the meet, Meena Rajkumar Pai, Finance Director, Pai International Ltd. said, “Sometimes Thankyou Is Just Not Enough! As many of these doctors here today helped me and my team when we were down with COVID! This offer is a very small token of appreciation and is meant to commend the commitment exhibited by the healthcare professionals, who continue to still battle at the frontlines of this war against the pandemic. Doctors play a significant role in our lives and this day assumes much more significance as we continue to face one of the largest health emergencies in the world. At PAI International, we whole heartedly thank the medical community for their selfless contribution.”

Further, Dr. Radhakrishna, H D R – Medical Superintendent, Sir. C. V. Raman General Hospital said, “We are thankful to Godrej Appliances and Pai International and delighted that such renowned brands have recognized our efforts and extended their support towards healthcare professionals. The healthcare community has contributed selflessly for the society during tough times and this kind of recognition is welcome and encourages us to work with enhanced momentum.”