Enjoy The Essence Of Japanese Cuisine In Goa!

In the spirit of uniting the world with exquisite culinary experiences, The Westin Goa and World On A Plate Pop-Up have announced a one-of-a-kind dining experience where the elegance of Japanese cuisine marries the power of Indian elements!

The exclusive two-day pop up will feature Mumbai’s favourite Japanese restaurant, Mizu Izakaya ft. Chef Lakhan Jethani at Thyme & Ash, The Westin Goa. Trained by venerated chefs in traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Lakhan honours his experiences in Japan by bringing them to his home base at Mizu and re-creating dishes that are close to his heart.

Mizu’s philosophy emulates innovation and attention to detail – reflected perfectly in its menu with no holds barred when it comes to showcasing some of the finest Indian produce that magically compliments traditional Japanese recipes! With a seasoned chef like Lakhan at the helm, whose passion for food transcends limits, Mizu is guaranteed to create nothing short of magic on your plate!

The 2-day event will be held at Thyme & Ash – The Westin Goa's brand new restaurant. With panoramic views of scenic hills and spacious white-toned interiors, this glasshouse bar and kitchen is a take on global and honest cooking that accentuates the luxury of simplicity. The menu will feature some lip-smacking delicacies such as Salmon Gondhoraj, Yuzu & Truffle, Mock Duck & Crispy Tofu, Edamame Truffle Sushi, Shemiji Mushroom & Steamed Tofu Donburi, Japanese Cotton Cheese Cake and more.

Join us for Lunch and Dinner, 12 pm -4 pm, 6 pm- 11:30 pm on the 14th and 15th of July at Thyme & Ash, Westin Goa!