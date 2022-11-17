ekincare and Stanplus Partner to Bring State-of-the-Art Emergency Services to Corporates

Hyderabad: ekincare, the AI integrated OPD benefits and well-being platform and Stanplus, India’s largest medical response company, pledge to provide industry-leading emergency services to India’s corporates.

ekincare’s 500+ corporate customers will now have access to Stanplus’ network of 6000+ ambulances in over 550+ cities across India with a 24/7 emergency support helpline, an ambulance support at doorstep SLA in under 30 minutes and hospital admission support across 300+ hospitals across India.

India’s employees face a variety of health emergencies triggered by cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, tumors, road accidents and occupational hazards, and these lead to over 80% of the deaths in India, a majority of which could be reduced significantly with immediate emergency responses within Golden Hour. Almost 47% of sudden cardiac arrest related deaths occur before a patient reaches the hospital. It is also critical to note that 1 in 3 deaths in India are due to lack of timely treatment.

“We’re committed to delivering the best healthcare services on our platform for our customers and we believe Stanplus is the best emergency response provider in the country”, said Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-founder, ekincare. “We’ve identified a critical need in our customers across industries where timely emergency responses are non-negotiable. As we continue to grow ekincare’s platform, it is important we address the first mile of emergency support, while our middle and last mile of OPD and well-being platform continues to provide a holistic experience to make India’s employees healthy and happy.”

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, Stanplus said, “At StanPlus, we plan to eliminate gaps in the medical emergency response that frequently lead to delayed treatment during the "Golden Hour". With this partnership with ekincare, we are advancing our commitment to employee well-being and will provide equipped medical response within 15 minutes in the case of any emergency for all ekincare partners. Our goal is to build a 911 for Indian healthcare and save lives with our 30 seconds to respond, 5 minutes to dispatch and reach within 15 minutes, promise.”