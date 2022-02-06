Eclat Health announces plan to Employ 1400 People Across Telangana

Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, (ECLAT) a leading Healthcare technology-services company, headquartered in Washington DC, is proud to announce expansion of its global delivery centers in the State of Telangana. Eclat Health Solutions Inc., backed by Private Equity Investor Gulf Capital, is planning to add another 1400 employees between Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad over the next 18 months.

Working with the Govt of Telangana, Eclat plans to open 2 new delivery centers at Warangal and Khammam in addition to expanding its Karimnagar operations where it already has 200 employees. The expansion plan will provide direct jobs to 300 employees each in Warangal and Khammam. In addition, Eclat plans to expand its current employee base at their Karimnagar and Hyderabad captive centers, with plans to add 300 more employees at Karimnagar and 500 more employees to the Hyderabad team.

Eclat leadership team met Minister KTR in Hyderabad today. Minister KTR assured of providing complete support to the firm. “Thanks to Eclat Health Solutions for providing their continuous support to Telangana Govt in taking the IT sector to tier-2 cities,” he added.

“Eclat has created a strong reputation for the best quality medical coding and technology solutions among hospitals globally. We thank Mr.K.T.Rama Rao for Telangana government's support in Tier-2 expansion and for supporting us through skill development from TASK.

Our new center(s) is a direct result of our growth as a company. With continued demand for technology in Healthcare, we are excited to collaborate and work with Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) to provide innovative AI solutions to our Healthcare customers.” said Mr Karthik Polsani - Group CEO, Eclat Health Solutions, Inc.

“In 2016, Eclat signed an MOU with Telangana government to create employment in Karimnagar and has successfully created 200 high end medical coding and technology jobs. I am pleased to be able to expand operations in Karimnagar and also make a commitment to start operations in Warangal and Khammam. We are excited to partner with TASK and Telangana government for skill development in medical coding and Health Tech AI roles” said Sneha Polsani, COO, Eclat Health Solutions, Inc.

About Eclat Health

Eclat Health, headquartered in the Washington DC area, is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM solutions that transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across healthcare providers. Eclat’s quality solutions drive sustainable improvements by reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. Eclat’s solutions include Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Health Information Management (HIM), Patient Analytics and Risk Adjustment Solutions. Eclat has won numerous accolades, including being ranked as Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.eclathealth.com