Eat, Play, Repeat!

As soon as the lockdown receded, people got their travel bags out to take off to their favourite holiday destination. The nearest Indians can get to Las Vegas is Goa. Yes, Goa is a go-to destination for all those itching to travel. Why not, the place has so much to offer for people of all age groups. Leisure travel is back in India and how!

Talking about Goa, a trip to the port city conjures up images of clear blue waters, tall green coconut trees dotting the sky and of course the famous feni (a local drink made of cashews/coconut). After you have settled in and sampled the delectable Goanese cuisine, the next thing you may want to do is hit the beach. But what after the Sun goes down? Games, right? Well, in a town like Goa where all you see is tourists, the best way to keep yourself engaged is try and visit one of those casinos.

However, it may be hard to choose from the many casinos that are there in the coastal town. How about a floating casino on the scenic Mandovi river in Goa? Sounds interesting? Well, away from the bustling airport nestles Deltin Royale. Owned by Delta Corp Limited (DCL), Deltin is a leading name in luxury gaming and hospitality. As you sail on a ferry through turquoise blue waters, a lit up giant floating vessel catches your attention, India's largest casino, Deltin Royale welcomes you to opulent gaming floors on multiple levels.

An award winning gaming destination, this casino screams luxury in every corner of the place on every single floor. Level 4 is restricted to Club Deltin members and offers private luxury gaming experience for those with premium membership.

One can't help, but notice the look of excitement on the faces of those who have just grabbed their chips to play. Poker, Andar Bahar, Roulette, Baccarat and Black Jack are some of the interesting games where one can see a huge assembly of people. While some are testing their luck, a few others are mere spectators who just want to be part of the gamers' celebratory moment.

With 1200 gaming positions, Deltin Royale offers all the famous international and local games you can think of. There is a huge crowd around every gaming table and there's so much happening around that you tend to lose yourself in the game too.

Besides the several gaming zones for amateurs, Pros and those who are simply curious to try their luck, there is entertainment—live music and dance performances, not to mention the scrumptious food. There is a lavish spread of starters to choose from while Whiskey Lounge is where you can pick your favourite drink.

Head to the top deck, Sky Bar, on Level 5. Besides live gigs and some finger food to go with drinks, you also can enjoy the breathtaking view of Mandovi river by the night.

Picturing casino with kids is highly unlikely. All that comes to your mind when you think of a casino is grown ups having fun. But would you believe if I said that Deltin Royale even has a place for the kids on its ship? Well, if you stopped yourself from experiencing the casino life in Goa because your kids accompanied you, then head to Deltin Royale, which operates 24/7.

There is a separate section with trained caretakers who will mind your kids while you get to play. For your grown up kids to enter the gaming zone, the eligible age is 21 years.

So, the next time you plan a trip to Goa, you can rest assured that your entire family will have wholesome entertainment.