Dr. Mohan’s hosts ‘Eye and Fitness Campaign’ pan India

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre, one of the largest healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications, hosts the ‘Eye and Fitness Campaign’ in their centres across India. Started on 3rd January 2022, the campaign runs for the next 3 months, providing free vision tests for all and free physio consultation for those patients with joint aches or muscular problems. It is one of the major campaigns that Dr. Mohan’s has done across pan India.

Blurred vision, frequent changes in the vision and spots or dark strings floating in the vision are some of the symptoms of Diabetes-Related Eye Problems. If it is not treated at right time, it will lead to severe complications like vision loss. Moreover, majority of people with diabetes-related eye problems do not have any usual symptoms until the advanced stages. This campaign facilitates free vision testing, thereby identifying people with possible eye changes due to diabetes and educate people about effects of diabetes on the eye. People living with diabetes also experience joint aches, limitation in movements and muscular dysfunctions. The free physiotherapy consultation will help people identify their risk for Diabetic Arthropathy, Diabetic Foot and other muscular/joint problems which can easily be treated.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “Diabetes-related eye diseases affect one in three people with diabetes and is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. Patients with diabetes also suffer from early cataracts, glaucoma, and other preventable ailments which can be detected early. Therefore, we are offering a FREE eye test. We have been contributing towards the development of AI-enabled teleophthalmology tools to make sure that none of our patients develops these "sight-threatening" complications of diabetes since this problem is totally asymptomatic and can catch us unawares.”.

“Diabetes can cause joint pains. Unlike pain caused by immediate trauma, the pain of arthropathy and neuropathy happens over time. If you find any pain in the joints e.g.: painful shoulders, it is important to consult with your doctor. We are providing FREE physio consultation in all our clinics across India.” said Dr. R. M. Anjana, Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.