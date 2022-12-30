Doyenne of British Design, Vivienne Westwood No More

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood who was known for melding music and fashion passed away in Calpham of South London. She was 81. Her fashion label released a statement which read: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

Vivienne was a name to reckon with in the fashion scene and known for her revolutionary and rebellious designs. she was a non conformist, which made her original work stand out. She rewrote the style book with her style in 1970. Tributes started pouring in on Twitter for Vievenne Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood.

Mother of Punk.

Non conformist.

Original icon. RIP pic.twitter.com/6AJoMyy9kr — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) December 29, 2022