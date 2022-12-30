Doyenne of British Design, Vivienne Westwood No More

Dec 30, 2022, 08:05 IST
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood who was known for melding music and fashion passed away in Calpham of South London. She was 81. Her fashion label released a statement which read: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Vivienne was a name to reckon with in the fashion scene and known for her revolutionary and rebellious designs. she was a non conformist, which made her original work stand out. She rewrote the style book with her style in 1970. Tributes started pouring in on Twitter for Vievenne Westwood.


