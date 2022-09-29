Dos and Don’ts to Keep Your Eyes Healthy When Travelling

When travelling we make a checklist of everything to ensure that we do not miss out on any important detail. Tickets. Check. Passport. Check. Toiletries. Check. Clothes. Check. But are we as careful when it comes to packing for our eyes? Do we make a list of dos and don’ts for keeping our eyes healthy when travelling? The most common answer would be a resounding NO!

As we satisfy our wanderlust and answer the call of far- away places, it is important to take care of our eyes to truly appreciate the beauty around us and take in all the wonderful sights we see.

Here are a few tips to take care of your eyes as you set out to explore the world:

PREPARATION IS THE KEY

DO's

· It’s said that prevention is better than cure and it can’t hold truer for getting your eyes examined especially before a long duration trip. A timely and thorough eye examination can help detect serious problems like diabetes, high blood cholesterol, and eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration in the early stages.

· After taking an examination, ask your optometrist for a prescription that you can carry along with you on your travels. This allows you to buy your prescription glasses and contact lenses without the hassle of getting your eyes checked again.

· If you carry a spare set of prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses, you probably wouldn’t face a difficult situation where you need to replace them while travelling, especially if eyewear and eye-care is more expensive in the country of travel. So, even if you lose a pair while rock climbing or partying, you always have a backup ready.

· You would take off your glasses and sunglasses at some point in time while travelling. So, another travel-friendly eye tip is to invest in a good case for your glasses. Keep your glasses safe as you snooze on the flight or the hotel and rest without worrying about breaking or crushing them accidentally.

· Carry a pair of swimming goggles to enjoy as your gear for a swim in the swimming pool or the sea. Without these, chlorine from the pool and sand from the beach can cause serious eye infections.

· If you are prone to allergies; itchy eyes, runny nose, or sneezing, remember to get yourself checked and carry your allergy medications. Sudden climate change can trigger a violent bout of allergy leaving you with redness, itchiness, and watering in the eyes. Carry your eye medication and drops to prevent problems like allergic conjunctivitis which can cause your eyes to become sore and inflamed.

DON'Ts

· To protect your eyes while travelling do not ignore any vision symptoms just because they are painless. Symptoms like blurred vision may seem harmless but ignoring it and getting your eyes checked when at an unknown destination can prove to be more painful, not to forget costly.

· Sunglasses don’t only make you look stylish; they also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and glaring sunlight; factors that cause sunburn and damage your vision. A key travel tip to keep your eyes healthy is not to forget to carry and wear your sunglasses whenever needed.

· While cutting no corners in our stay and food, we tend to compromise on the quality of the sunglasses we purchase. To take care of your eyes when on a holiday, invest in and buy a good pair of sunglasses.

CONTACT LENS RULES

DO's

· Travellers wearing contact lenses can prevent the contact lenses from getting damaged by carrying a contact- case as well as a contact solution to keep them fresh and moist.

· If you plan to catch a nap on the flight, make sure to take off your contact lenses and store them properly, as sleeping with contact lenses may irritate and get stuck inside the eyes.

· A smart tip for keeping your eyes healthy during a trip is to replace your contact lenses as often as recommended by your eye care provider.

DON'Ts

· Your contact lenses need to rest as much as your eyes do. So don’t wear them as you sleep or shower exposing yourself to painful eye infections in the process.

· If you have allergies, avoid wearing contact lenses when travelling.

· A serious reminder to keep your eyes healthy during a trip would be to never use plain water to clean your contacts.

EYE HEALTH & HYGIENE IS A THING

DO's

· Following a hygiene routine for your eyes while travelling like drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated is critical.

· While make-up can enhance the beauty of your eyes during parties and dinners, not removing it at bedtime can be disastrous for your vision.

· Gently wash your eyes with cool water whenever you take a break. Those road trips can be as strenuous for your eyes as they are for your back.

· Take care of your eye health during long-haul trips by using a hot compress at the end of each journey.

DON'Ts

· Don’t touch your eyes with dirty or wet hands. People generally collect germs and dirt in their hands as they meet different surfaces. These germs and bacteria can get into your eyes if you touch your eyes with dirty or wet hands, increasing the chances of infections and diseases.

· Don’t go into or stay for too long in areas with lots of smoke from fires or cigarettes, as smoke can irritate and make dry eyes feel sore.

This article is authored by Meghna Manay, COO at S.R. Gopal Rao Opticians & Optometrists