Don't Ignore These Warning Signs of Cardiac Arrest

Nowadays, most of the people are dying due to heartattacks. Many celebs like Puneeth Rajkumar, Raju Srivastava, Siddharth Shukla, Singer KK, etc., have died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. They are well known for their strict life style.

Heart Attack is also known as a myocardial infarction. Heart Attack is a medical emergency that occurs when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood and it generally happens when fatty deposits build up over time and form plaque in the arteries of the heart which leads to blocking the blood flow. The blockage also limits the oxygen and nutrients that go to your heart. There are some signs of heart attack that one should never ignore

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Nausea or light-headedness

Here are some symptoms in women which go unnoticed. Here are some symptoms.