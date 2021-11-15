Does Walking Benefit Diabetes Patients?

Hyderabad: To celebrate World Diabetes Day, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, one of the largest Healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications, today organised a Walkathon on Necklace Road.

The Walkathon was flagged off by Dr. Sastry N. G., Director & Chief Diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sastry N. G. said, “This World Diabetes Day and always, it’s important to keep in mind that maintaining good health is the key to keeping diabetes at bay. Walking is a simple, free and one of the easiest ways to get more active, lose weight and become healthier. Sometimes overlooked as a form of exercise, walking briskly can help people build stamina, burn excess calories and make their hearts healthier. The Walkathon being organised today is a small message from our end to this effect. Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre is a pioneer in precision diabetes and we go to lengths to correctly diagnose and treat diabetes. In the case of children with diabetes, we are probably the only centre in India that focuses on correct diagnosis of the genetic mutations and treating the patients accordingly. We have also just launched an exclusive Centre on Monogenic Diabetes. Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre is present in 8 regions in Telangana”

About 60+ participants walked 3 kms. as part of the Walkathon.

About Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre

Dr. Mohan's Group is one of the largest Healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications. The various verticals in the group comprise of healthcare services, pharmacy (includes Dr. Mohan’s Health products), education and charity. Besides these, a separate foundation for diabetes related research called Madras Diabetes Research Foundation was established in September 1996. A highly committed team of over 1200 dedicated personnel is responsible for the growth and success of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre over the past 30 years.

The recently launched Monogenic Diabetes centre at Conron Smith Road, Gopalapuram, Chennai offers specialized Sanger sequencing, a ‘first generation’ DNA sequencing method, which holds an important place in clinical genomics. The same allows doctors to read the human DNA code and understand how particular sequence variations influence the risk of conditions such as monogenic diabetes.

