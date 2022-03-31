Does Air Pollution Affect Male Fertility And Semen Quality

By Dr Niharika

Air pollution has been associated with adverse health effects, including reproductive toxicity. Air pollution affects fertility and sperm quality. Some studies reveal that men exposed to air pollution were more likely to have a lower percentage of motile sperm and a lower percentage of sperm with normal morphology.

Exposure to air pollutants leads to increased sperm DNA fragmentation, chromosomal abnormalities, impaired spermatogenesis, abnormal sperm morphology, and decreased sperm motility and causes infertility in males.

In addition to Air pollution, environmental factors even affect male fertility. Certain industrial chemicals, environmental pollutants, and radiation are known to cause infertility in both men and women. Environmental factors have a significant impact on semen quality, leading to decreased sperm concentration, total sperm count, motility, viability, and increased abnormal sperm morphology, sperm DNA fragmentation, ultimately causing male infertility.

Environmental toxins damage the male reproductive system hence leading to infertility. Overexposure to certain environmental elements such as heat, toxins, and chemicals can reduce sperm production or sperm function, sperm quality. Exposure to certain chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, organic solvents, and painting materials may contribute to low sperm counts.

Human semen quality has been degraded for decades. Testicular function and sperm development can be affected by air pollution. The effects of air pollution on sperm quality are more significant when the exposure occurs in the first part of the 90 days of sperm creation, spermatogenesis.

Dr Niharika is a Senior Fertility Specialist at Kamineni Fertility Centre

