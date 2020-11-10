Diwali Wishes, Diwali Greetings: Best Messages To send This Deepavali 2020

The most beautiful and favorite Diwali festival is few days away! The festival is about the celebration of life, light and is meant to strengthen relationships. The festival also marks the entry of light and removing darkness. Festive cheer always spreads happiness. Make everyone smile by sending in your best Diwali message. Here are the few good Diwali messages and wishes for your loved ones.

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family Sparkling Diwali!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, the sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets, house full of diyas and heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!

Diwali is the day to light the diyas, ignite the rockets, and brust crackers. But it's also the time to be safe from the fire works and all the sparkles.

May the beauty of Diwali fill your world and heart and may the love that is always yours, bring you endless joy. Happy Diwali!

May Ganpati Bappa take Away all your troubles and bless you with Immense Happiness and Prosperity. Shubh Deepawali!

Candles to enjoy life; Decorations to light life; Presents to share success; Fire Crackers to burn evils; Sweets to sweeten success, And worship to thank god! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

Diwali is the brightest time of the year and I wish that it turn out to be the most beautiful time for you and for our family. happy Diwali!

An occasion to celebrate victory over defeat, light over darkness, awareness over ignorance, an occasion to celebrate life. May this auspicious occasion light up your life with happiness, joy, and peace. Happy Diwali!

May the light of the diyas guide you towards the way of wealth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

ReplyForward